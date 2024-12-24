Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 17:32, 24 December 2024| Updated: 17:32, 24 December 2024
163 1 minute read
Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks
Photo via ThaiRath

A Thai woman in the central province of Chantaburi sought justice for her mother, who was physically assaulted by a female neighbour after two ducks wandered into the neighbour‘s residence.

The daughter shared the details of the assault, which occurred at around 7am on December 19, with a Facebook news page, along with black-and-white photos of her mother, 52 year old Jinda Chuenpongsa, showing her injuries.

The story quickly went viral on Thai social media, leading to an interview with Jinda by PPTV HD news agency. Jinda explained that she was sweeping leaves outside her home when her neighbour, 38 year old Kwanthana Yoothongkham, approached her and began verbally abusing her.

Kwanthana allegedly ordered Jinda to remove her two pet ducks from her property. Jinda responded that Kwanthana’s language was too vulgar for such a trivial matter. She then went into Kwanthana’s home to retrieve her ducks.

Related news

However, Kwanthana reportedly attacked Jinda from behind, pulling her hair and slamming her face onto the dirt floor. Kwanthana continued to beat Jinda until she sustained injuries to her face. Jinda’s daughter intervened and later reported the assault to the Soi Dao Police Station.

Thai man assaulted by neighbour over duck dispute
Photo via PPTV HD

Kwanthana provided a different version of events, claiming she simply asked Jinda to retrieve her ducks, but Jinda responded with anger and vulgar words. Kwanthana ignored this and returned home, but Jinda followed her, wielding a wooden stick.

Kwanthana said that Jinda tried to strike her with the stick, so she defended herself, resulting in a chaotic altercation that lasted about ten minutes before family members separated them. Kwanthana did not suffer any injuries from the incident.

Wandering ducks led to physical asasult by neighbour
Photo via Facebook/ อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 6

PPTV HD reported that the police plan to summon both parties for questioning at the station before deciding whether to issue charges.

In a related incident, a more deadly conflict over a pet occurred in September in Pathum Thani province, near Bangkok, when a Thai man fatally shot a couple after their cat defecated outside his home.

Another similar case took place in August in the northern province of Phayao, where a Thai man brutally assaulted a 60 year old neighbour over a long-standing dispute about the victim’s cat.

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

