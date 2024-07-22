Bangkok plans 130 new parks, doubles tree goal by 2026

Picture courtesy of icon0 com from pexels.com

Bangkok is taking a bold step towards sustainability under the leadership of Governor Chadchart Sittipunt. Moving past the Green Bangkok 2030 initiative, the governor has set his sights on an ambitious environmental agenda.

Chadchart’s vision includes creating a 15-minute city with accessible green spaces. The plan involves adding 130 parks and doubling the tree-planting goal to two million by 2026, following the success of planting one million trees in two years.

The first thing the 58 year old governor did when he came into office was he went to a park and planted the first tree as said by the BMA’s chief of sustainability and adviser to the governor, Pornphrom Vikitsreth.

Thailand faces significant environmental issues, such as deforestation, declining biodiversity, and soil erosion. Urban areas, particularly Bangkok, grapple with severe air pollution from traffic and industrial emissions, posing serious health risks. The country’s waste management system is under pressure, with rising plastic waste aggravating pollution in land and water ecosystems.

With a population of 10 million and limited per capita green space, Bangkok is often seen as overcrowded. Enhancing green spaces is crucial to making the city more livable, especially to attract expatriates and compete with neighbouring cities like Singapore.

Shifting from the Green Bangkok 2030 initiative that aligned with the Paris Agreement, Chadchart is now prioritising the 15-minute park concept. This involves creating pocket parks in underserved areas to ensure equitable access to green spaces for all residents.

Parks are a smaller investment with big gains, Pornphrom mentioned.

15-minute city concept

The 15-minute city concept ensures that residents can walk to essential amenities, including schools, malls, restaurants, and green spaces, within 15 minutes. In Bangkok, parks are the primary focus.

Instead of developing one or two large parks annually, the city is now focusing on smaller pocket parks to ensure more equitable access.

Selecting a new park location involves a detailed process:

Analyse the Need: Conduct a thorough analysis to determine the necessity of a new park, focusing on densely populated areas near community centres.

Engage the Community: After identifying a potential site, set up a circle of chairs on the land and invite residents to discuss their needs, asking them, What do you want?

Design Based on Input: Tailor the park’s design based on community feedback, incorporating features like playgrounds, trails, outdoor gyms, or benches to meet local needs.

Pornphrom said the BMA wants to get them to come and be a part of the process from the beginning, And then once the park is open, they feel like they are the owner.

“Maintenance is a crucial aspect after the park opens. Regular users are encouraged to help with upkeep and security, fostering a sense of ownership among locals. We have to be more inventive when we don’t have the land.

“Finding space for pocket parks in a densely packed city has been challenging. Solutions include reimagining areas under expressways, converting concrete spaces into greenery, repurposing parts of parking lots, and partnering with local schools to open their grounds to the public after hours.

“Trees and green spaces are vital for physical and mental health, enhancing air quality, aiding in carbon sequestration and drainage, providing shade, and making cities more livable.”

To ensure the survival of trees, a new policy has introduced 50 arborists to the city. These specialists, known as tree doctors, focus on assessing and maintaining the overall health of trees rather than performing routine maintenance, reported Bangkok Post.

In 2022, the city had only one arborist, but the current administration has increased this number to 15, with ongoing training and certification efforts to expand the team further, said Pornphrom.

“People are very happy they voted for the new governor. They feel more free. To maintain high standards, quality checkers assess the vitality of the parks.”