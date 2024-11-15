Pathum Thani police officer with health issue dies in car crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A car crash involving a police officer who lost control and collided with a shop and utility pole resulted in his death. The incident occurred yesterday, November 14, near a residential area in Pathum Thani province.

The tragic accident unfolded when police officer Settapong Songkrod, who held the position of Deputy Inspector, experienced a sudden health issue while in his vehicle. His white Toyota Wish, registered in Pathum Thani, was parked on the roadside for about 20 minutes before the accident occurred.

Advertisements

Witnesses reported that the vehicle suddenly accelerated, mounted the pavement, narrowly missing a pedestrian, and then crashed into a village entrance, damaging a fence and a utility pole.

A shop owner, 36 year old Sayan stated that he saw the car parked outside his shop for quite a while with the engine running before it suddenly moved. The vehicle continued down the road for approximately 100 metres before the impact.

The loud crash startled 58 year old Wanthana, the homeowner affected by the accident.

“I was inside my house when I heard the loud noise. When I came out, I saw people helping the driver, who was unconscious.”

Settapong was extracted from the smoke-filled car by locals and was rushed to Krung Siam St. Carlos Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Advertisements

The accident scene, located in Soi Si Chai Thong 2 in Bang Kadi, Mueang Pathum Thani, was attended by officers from the Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

The police documented the scene and collected evidence, while the volunteers assisted in transporting the officer’s body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine under the Ministry of Justice for a thorough investigation into the exact cause of death.

Sources indicate that Settapong was actively involved in an investigation concerning a series of thefts in the area. It is believed that he was en route to apprehend the suspects when the unfortunate health episode occurred. The investigation had led him to a location in Ban Klang subdistrict, Mueang Pathum Thani district, near the accident site.

The accident caused significant damage, not only to the fence and utility pole but also to a water system in the area. The community is now dealing with these repercussions as they come to terms with the unexpected incident.

Police Captain Atchara Kateuang-ngan, an investigator at Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station, confirmed that all evidence, including photographs of the scene, was being meticulously gathered to aid in understanding the full circumstances surrounding the accident. The case remains open as authorities await the results of the forensic examination to provide further insights into the officer’s sudden incapacitation and subsequent crash, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might sudden health issues in law enforcement be particularly dangerous during field operations? Unpredictable conditions and immediate decision-making amplify risks, potentially leading to accidents or compromised responses. How can communities better prepare for unexpected incidents like this car accident? Enhanced emergency response training and infrastructure can minimise damage and improve safety outcomes in crises. What if the officer had received immediate medical attention upon noticing symptoms? Early intervention might have prevented the accident, emphasising the importance of recognizing and acting on health warnings. How do such incidents impact the perception of police responsibilities and vulnerabilities? Highlighting these risks may increase public empathy and support for officers while advocating for improved health and safety measures. What role do forensic investigations play in understanding complex accident scenarios? They provide crucial insights into causes and contributing factors, informing future prevention strategies and legal proceedings.