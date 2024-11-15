Tourists in Trang thrilled by rare dugong sighting near Koh Libong

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Tourists in Trang were thrilled to encounter a fully grown dugong grazing on seagrass, a sight not witnessed for several months. The boat operator quickly launched a drone to capture the memorable moment, creating a buzz among the visitors.

At Ban Phrang Pier in the Koh Libong area of Kantang district, Trang province, Anon Kingkoyao, a tour operator on Koh Libong, guided five tourists on a long-tail boat departing from the pier to admire the beauty of the Dragon’s Back sandbar.

The tour took an unexpected turn just 100 metres from the pier when they had to halt the boat to observe a single adult dugong grazing peacefully on seagrass. Anon promptly launched a drone to observe the dugong from a distance, ensuring no disturbance to its feeding routine.

The engine was switched off immediately, much to the delight of the tourists who never expected to witness a live dugong up close.

Despite a decline in the dugong population in Trang’s waters, with many migrating to the waters around Krabi, Phang Nga, and Phuket, some remain in the Trang seas. Anon expressed his joy, stating that the day felt particularly special as it had been months since he last saw a dugong.

“Today is the best day because we saw a dugong after not seeing one for many months.”

Anon also offered advice to tourists and other tour operators in the Trang Sea: when encountering a dugong, boats should not approach closely and engines should be turned off immediately to avoid disturbing the dugong’s feeding or grazing. For the dugong’s safety, if necessary, or if in a hurry, boats should wait or back away and gradually leave the area.

Koh Libong remains a crucial habitat for dugongs, thanks to its seagrass meadows and the strong community efforts of the island’s residents to preserve and protect these gentle creatures in Trang’s seas, despite changes in the natural and marine environment.

This incident underscores the importance of responsible tourism and conservation efforts. The dugong, a marine mammal often associated with mermaid myths due to its unique appearance, is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Their decline is attributed to habitat loss, entanglement in fishing gear, and boat collisions. Local communities in the Trang region are actively working to safeguard these creatures and their habitats through various initiatives.

Tourists and operators are encouraged to follow guidelines that promote coexistence with marine wildlife. Such practices not only protect the dugongs but also enhance visitors’ experiences, offering unique and unforgettable encounters with nature. The community’s commitment to conservation is crucial for ensuring that future generations can continue to enjoy the natural beauty and biodiversity of Trang’s marine environment, reported KhaoSod.

