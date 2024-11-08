Thaksin accused of undermining Thai monarchy, court decision imminent

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has not yet provided testimony in a legal case where both he and the ruling Pheu Thai Party face serious allegations. The accusations suggest attempts to undermine Thailand’s constitutional monarchy. This development comes as the deadline for public prosecutors to submit their findings to the Constitutional Court is fast approaching.

Thus far, only lawyer Teerayut Suwankesorn, who filed the petition against Thaksin and the Pheu Thai Party, and Chousak Sirinil, Prime Minister’s Office Minister and chief legal expert for Pheu Thai, have given testimony at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), according to an insider familiar with the proceedings.

Among the numerous claims in the petition is an allegation that Thaksin, during the Pheu Thai-led government, manipulated the Ministry of Justice. It is claimed he secured an extended stay at the Police General Hospital, avoiding jail time despite his conviction for abuse of power last year.

Teerayut, known for his role in the disbandment of the former opposition Move Forward Party, mentioned that he delivered his statement to the OAG on October 30, spending three hours elaborating on the case details.

“The officials I spoke with showed keen interest in Thaksin’s prolonged hospital stay. I have prepared a list of witnesses to present to the court if they choose to accept the petition.”

At this stage, the Constitutional Court has not yet determined whether to proceed with a review of the petition.

The court has requested that the OAG submit a comprehensive report by November 11 outlining the actions taken in response to Teerayut’s petition, including any evidence gathered.

Teerayut anticipates that the court will convene on November 13 to decide on accepting his petition.

Initially, Teerayut complained to the OAG on September 24, urging an investigation into Thaksin and Pheu Thai, with the intent of forwarding the case to the court. After the OAG did not act within a 15-day window, he proceeded to file the complaint directly with the court.

The petition additionally accuses Thaksin of promoting government policies that allegedly favour sharing marine resources in Thai waters with Cambodia, contrary to national interests, reported Bangkok Post.

The maritime boundary between Thailand and Cambodia remains unresolved, and Pheu Thai is reportedly seeking to rekindle negotiations, Teerayut stated.