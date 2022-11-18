Connect with us

World Cup

World Cup match-fixing scandal erupts on the eve of the tournament in Qatar

A football has not been kicked in anger at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and already a match-fixing scandal has erupted.

If the decision to stage football’s most prestigious competition in the Arab country of Qatar wasn’t controversial enough, amid allegations of corruption and human rights violations, FIFA has to deal with an alleged match-fixing impropriety on the eve of the tournament.

The Regional head of the British Centre for Middle East Studies, Amjad Taha, claimed on Twitter that World Cup 2022 host Qatar has bribed eight players from the Ecuador national team to throw the opening match on Sunday, November 20.

Taha, an expert in strategic political affairs and regional director of the British centre in Saudi Arabia, said that eight players have received a combined US$7.4 million (265 million baht) to throw the opening game against Qatar. It is reported that Ecuador will allow Qatar to win 1-0 and the goal will be scored in the second half.

Taha ended his post adding that he hopes the rumour is not true.

The allegations are hard to ignore given Qatar has been accused in the past of bribing FIFA with millions of dollars to be chosen as the host of the World Cup ahead of the United States.

Neither the Qatar government nor the Qatar Football Federation has commented on the rumours.

The opening match between Qatar and Ecuador will kick off on Sunday, November 20. As Thailand can close the deal for the broadcasting license yesterday, football fans in the country can enjoy the first match this Sunday at 11pm.

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Trending