Motorcycle rider dies after crashing into stage on road

A motorcycle rider died in the early hours of this morning after he crashed his bike into a stage set up in the middle of the road for the Loy Kratong Festival in the Isaan province of Nakhon Ratchasima.

Officers from Phimai Police Station were notified about the accident at 5.30am. Officers found the dead motorcycle rider, 24 year old Athip Apiwut, in front of a stage. His neck and two arms were broken. His motorcycle, a Yamaha Spark Nano, was found under the stage and the bike’s engine was left revving.

The stage belongs to the Sra Plang Temple. The temple hired a band to perform in the Loy Krathong event which kicked off today and ends tomorrow.

The band set up the stage in the middle of the road and surrounded the spot with protective iron barriers. The temple also installed a light about 100 metres from the stage to warn motorists.

The barriers did not completely enclose the stage and the motorcyclist managed to find the gap and crashed.

Athip’s body was sent for an autopsy to find out whether he has alcohol in his system.

According to Section 114 of the Land Traffic Act, people are not allowed to place anything on a public road or obstruct a public road without permission. Anyone who fails to follow the rule can face a fine of up to 500 baht.

The action also breaks Section 19 of the Act to Maintain Cleanliness and Orderliness, which will result in a fine of up to 10,000 baht. Moreover, the action can lead to imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to 60,000 baht according to Section 38 of the Highway Act.

The charges against the temple and the music band have not been revealed in the report. The information about getting permission to place the stage has not been reported either as police continue their investigations.