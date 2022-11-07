Pattaya man runs away after plunging pickup truck into pond

A Pattaya man ran away after plunging his pickup truck into a pond yesterday evening. The driver, 39 year old Suphan Pangphimai, had been speeding when he attempted to make a curve and plunged through a fence and into a lotus pond in Chon Buri’s Nong Prue district.

Suphan was uninjured, and he swam out of the pond, and fled the scene on foot, leaving his truck behind. It is not yet known why Suphan ran away.

Nong Prue Police Lieutenant Colonel Chanchai said the truck’s license plate information will help police track Suphan down, so they can find out why he fled. It took about half an hour to tow Suphan’s truck out of the pond, The Pattaya News reported.

There have been a few incidents in Thailand this year involving cars plunging into the water. In May, a Patong woman drowned after her pickup truck careered off a treacherous road and plunged into a lake in the Kathu district.

Also in May, a man in the central Pathum Thani province died after he crashed into a six-wheel truck, flinging his car into a canal. He was thought to have fallen asleep at the wheel. He didn’t escape the car in time and died at the scene.

After the recent incident in Pattaya, time will tell if police can find Suphan, and find out why he fled after plunging into the pond.