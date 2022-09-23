Connect with us

Road deaths

Ambulance runs a red light and kills a motorcyle rider

Published

 on 

Photo via ชมรมนักขับรถฉุกเฉิน ประเทศไทย

A 60 year old man was killed after a speeding ambulance run a red light and wiped out his motorcycle causing a huge ball of fire in the northeastern province of Mahasarakham, northern Thailand.

The ambulance from Yang Talad Hospital smashed into the motorcycle at the Chiang Yuen Intersection in Mahasarakham province yesterday at 6am.

Video footage from a vehicle behind the motorcycle captures the 60 year old rider, Boonyong Guykhumtod, inching forward tentatively, briefly looking to his right before the ambulance hit him causing a huge ball of fire. He was seriously injured in the fire and later died in hospital.

Officers from the Chiang Yuen Police Station reported that the ambulance was transferring a patient from Yang Talad Hospital to another hospital in Khon Kaen province.

There were three people in the ambulance, including the 44 year old driver, Prawit (surname reserved), and two passengers, including one patient. Everybody in the ambulance was safe. The patient was later sent to his intended destination hospital by another rescue team vehicle.

The police reported that the motorcycle rider had just bought a gallon of gasoline at a nearby petrol station and that was the reason for the ball of fire.

The officer in charge of the investigation made known he would question the ambulance driver for further details.

Charges against the ambulance driver haven’t been issued.

Under Section 291 of the Criminal Laws: the driver could be charged with negligence and an act that causes another person to die. The driver could face a penalty of up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

SOURCE: Dailynews | MGR Online

 

Noble_Design
2022-09-23 11:10
Quote Officers from the Chiang Yuen Police Station reported that the ambulance was transferring a patient from Yang Talad Hospital to another hospital in Khon Kaen province. Sigh, it seems like there is actually no emergency at all and there…

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand.

