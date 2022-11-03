Motorcycle rider takes a nap in the middle of a main road

A weary motorcycle rider was awakened by a group of men after he slept on his parked motorcycle in the middle of a main road.

The men recorded a video of the sleepy motorcycle rider and sent it to a local news Facebook page named Hear On Board (เฮียขับรถ).

The video reveals the men trying to wake the man sleeping, mouth wide open as if catching flies, on the seat of his motorcycle at night time.

The group tried to wake the man up by saying…

“Bro, wake up. Bro, bro, do you know that you are sleeping in the middle of the road right now? Please, wake up.”

When the rider finally woke from his slumber, he seemed very confused. He told the men that he was not drunk and raised two fingers to confirm that he was completely fine. He later asked one of the men to drive him home as he did not feel up to the ride.

The road where the incident occurred has not been reported, but it does not look like a typical road you would normally find in Bangkok. The capital’s roads are generally very busy and dangerous.

Netizens praised the group of men for being helpful. Some thought that the video is funny, while others said it wasn’t funny at all, adding the rider was just lucky this time.