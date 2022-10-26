Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand scoops best costume at Miss Grand International

Published

 on 

Photo via Miss Grand International and 39_engin_

Miss Grand Thailand, Engfa Waraha, scooped the best national costume prize at the Miss Grand International 2022 final in Indonesia yesterday. Unfortunately, the Thai beauty queen had to make do with the first runner-up prize in the overall competition after being edged out by Miss Grand Brazil, Isabella Menin, who was crowned Miss Grand International 2022.

Beauty queens from 72 countries around the world joined the final round of the Thai-franchised beauty contest at Sentul International Convention Center in Bogor Regency of West Java province in Indonesia.

Many beauty pageant fans agreed that the 26 year old Brazilian beauty deserved to wear the crown, commenting on her bright personality and education. Menin can speak five languages and finished her Master’s degree in finance at University College London.

As the beauty contest is a Thai-based project, Menin also spoke Thai in a part of her speech in the final round too.

The runners-up included:

  • 1st runner-up: Engfa Waraha (Thailand)
  • 2nd runner-up: Andina Julie (Indonesia)
  • 3rd runner-up: Luiseth Materan (Venezuela)
  • 4th runner-up: Mariana Beckova (Czech Republic)

Engfa may not have been crowned Miss Grand International 2022 but she made known that she still fulfilled many of her dreams competing in the competition, scooping the first runner-up and national costume prize.

The national costume of Miss Grand Thailand this year was inspired by the nation’s unique Muay Thai sport and the monkey character, Hanuman, from the Ramayana epic. See Engfa’s national costume here.

Thai netizens praised Engfa for her performance. Fans were also impressed with her speech on the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The young beauty queen was worried about her English speaking skills but delivered her point eloquently.

Engfa had huge support going into the contest as a former singer who participated in The Voice Thailand Season 7 in 2018.

Engfa has more than 2.6 million followers on Instagram @fa_engfa8, and her hashtag #อิงฟ้ามหาชน which means Engfa, the woman of the people is usually on top of the Thai Twitter too.

Meanwhile, Anne Jakrajutatip, a Thai billionaire transwoman, and the Chief Executive Officer of the JKN Global Group Public Company Limited took over the Miss Universe Organization yesterday following a US$20 million (760 million baht) investment in the franchise.

The Miss Universe headquarters and the team will remain in New York City, US, according to the legal conditions.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand32 seconds ago

Thailand scoops best costume at Miss Grand International
Best of7 mins ago

Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Crime31 mins ago

Police seize 263 guns in 15 days in southern Thailand
Sponsored22 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Guides32 mins ago

Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
Tourism52 mins ago

Long weekend in Thailand draws tourists to natural sites
Thailand1 hour ago

9 year old boy shot dead while working in cornfield
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths1 hour ago

Drunk Chonburi FC goalie kills 1 and injures 1 in car crash
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand ramps up airport checks for Ebola
Guides2 hours ago

Muay Thai Gyms in Bangkok for an authentic experience
Patong2 hours ago

Temporary field hospital opens after road collapse in Patong
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai Cabinet Agrees to let foreigners buy land & Houses in Thailand | GMT
Property News17 hours ago

Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok Airports Appeals for More Taxis
South18 hours ago

A rare flowering plant species found in South Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending