Former laundry owner arrested for Buriram coin machine thefts

A former owner of a coin-operated laundry business has been arrested for breaking into coin-operated washing machines. The business was initially successful but collapsed due to the impact of Covid-19, allegedly leading him to seek funds for online gambling and drug use.

Police Colonel Chamrat Siriliang, along with an investigative team from Mueang Buriram Police Station, apprehended 34 year old Phromlikit and 43 year old Chanchai. They were caught with a motorcycle and tools used for breaking into the machines.

The pair had been riding a motorcycle to commit thefts at seven different locations, targeting coin-operated washing machines and water dispensers installed at student dormitories and apartments across Buriram city.

Phromlikit shared that he previously ran a business selling and installing water filtration equipment, coin-operated water dispensers, and washing machines across northeastern Thailand. However, the covid pandemic severely impacted his business in 2020, ultimately leading to its downfall.

Subsequently, Phromlikit transitioned to working as a technician for installing and repairing coin-operated machines, but work was scarce, and his income was insufficient to cover expenses.

Consequently, he decided to exploit his expertise by breaking into these machines, taking only 2 to 3 minutes per machine and obtaining around 3,000 baht (US$90) each time. The money was used for daily expenses, online gambling, and purchasing methamphetamine, reported KhaoSod.

Phromlikit expressed remorse, apologising to the owners of the apartments and dormitories he targeted, acknowledging that some were former clients for whom he had previously installed and repaired machines.

