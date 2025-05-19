Tragic electrocution claims couple’s lives in Bangkok home

A couple was found deceased from electrocution at their home in Bangkok’s Nong Chok district on May 18. Initially thought to be a seizure, the wife attempted to assist her husband, leading to both being electrocuted.

At 7.53am, Police Lieutenant Suwat Deepholngam, deputy inspector of Suwinthawong Police Station, received a report of an electrocution incident at a residence in Krathum Rai subdistrict. Investigators and patrol officers arrived to find 64 year old Jamrat and 58 year old Prachuap, both surnames withheld, deceased on the ground beside the house.

Their legs were unusually positioned upwards, and there was no sign of a struggle. The area was cordoned off to prevent interference from unrelated people.

A neighbour described the shocking discovery. Upon noticing the couple lying on the ground with their legs pointed upwards, the neighbour approached and discovered they had died.

While near the scene, the neighbour felt electricity through a steel wire mesh and promptly retreated to inform the couple’s relatives to cut off the home’s power supply.

Police Colonel Ananchai Kamolrat, superintendent of Suwinthawong Police Station, explained that the couple were married. During the incident, the husband was attempting to cut metal without proper grounding while it was raining, leading to his electrocution.

The wife, believing her husband was having a seizure, a condition he had experienced previously, approached to assist and was electrocuted as well, reported KhaoSod.

Relatives have expressed no suspicions regarding the incident, and the couple had no history of conflicts. Police have secured the scene and notified forensic and medical examiners to determine the exact cause of death.

