Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 18, 2025
111 2 minutes read
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

A special task force from the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) conducted an inspection yesterday, January 17, at Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Koh Phi Phi National Park in Krabi to evaluate anti-corruption measures.

The inspection followed the introduction of an e-ticketing system intended to prevent fraud in park entry fee management. Officials examined the fee collection processes at popular tourist sites such as Maya Bay, Koh Phi Phi Don, and Bamboo Island.

Advertisements

Despite the Cabinet’s approval of the e-ticketing system, which was designed to replace cash transactions for enhanced transparency, several issues persist. Cash transactions remain common, even though e-tickets are mandated. Park staff continue to transport more than 1 million baht in cash daily via rubber dinghies to the mainland, posing security risks from rough seas and potential theft. Additionally, the monitoring of fees often depends on the self-reported tourist numbers by tour guides, leaving room for inaccuracies.

Funding constraints further complicate the situation, as regulations limit parks to utilising only 20% of the collected fees, with an annual cap of 30 million baht, while Koh Phi Phi alone generates over 600 million baht each year. Suchart Gruaykitanon, Assistant Secretary-General of the NACC Region 8, noted that while the e-ticket system has been introduced in three pilot parks, including Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi, Similan Islands, and Ao Phang Nga National Parks, it has yet to be fully adopted. Only 10% of daily revenues, equating to tens of thousands of baht, are processed through e-tickets, compared to cash collections exceeding 1.6 million baht per day.

Related Articles
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

The persistence of cash handling raises transparency concerns. Tour operators frequently declare tourist numbers and pay in cash without verification, leading to potential misreporting of revenues. Furthermore, the transportation of large cash sums in precarious conditions—using waterproof backpacks on small boats amid choppy seas—poses significant risks to both staff and finances.

NACC officials stressed the necessity of addressing these issues promptly, urging the Department of National Parks to fully implement the e-ticket system across all parks and to revise outdated regulations, allowing parks to manage funds through individual accounts. Although the department recognised the need for reforms during a meeting on December 25, progress has been slow. The NACC’s findings revealed ongoing gaps, including reports of fraudulent entry tickets at other parks, underscoring the broader scope of corruption risks.

In response, the NACC called for immediate action to implement systemic changes that protect public funds and improve transparency in the national park system, reported The Pattaya News.

Advertisements
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Pattaya News

Latest Thailand News
Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win Northern Thailand News

Thai lottery dream leads to 24 million baht jackpot win

37 minutes ago
Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist Crime News

Luxury watches worth 100 million baht stolen in Chon Buri heist

58 minutes ago
Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks Krabi News

Krabi park e-ticketing system struggles to curb cash handling risks

1 hour ago
Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait Eastern Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

2 hours ago
&#8220;Barrelled and dumped&#8221;: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder Crime News

“Barrelled and dumped”: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

2 hours ago
Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video) Crime News

Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

2 hours ago
Thai actress Tangmo&#8217;s brother questions reenactment accuracy Bangkok News

Thai actress Tangmo’s brother questions reenactment accuracy

4 hours ago
Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery Eastern Thailand News

Ex-police officer and restaurant owner win 12 million baht lottery

4 hours ago
Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand Bangkok News

Pollution battle: Flights fight PM2.5 pollution in Thailand

4 hours ago
Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status Politics News

Southern Thai temple seeks UNESCO World Heritage status

4 hours ago
Strategic partnership: Thailand and UK celebrate 170 years Bangkok News

Strategic partnership: Thailand and UK celebrate 170 years

5 hours ago
Tourist turmoil on Koh Larn: Rough seas spark safety warnings Pattaya News

Tourist turmoil on Koh Larn: Rough seas spark safety warnings

5 hours ago
Close call: Thai deputy PM reveals scammer encounter Bangkok News

Close call: Thai deputy PM reveals scammer encounter

6 hours ago
Phuket honours teachers with National Teacher&#8217;s Day celebration Phuket News

Phuket honours teachers with National Teacher’s Day celebration

6 hours ago
Heavy rain warning in Thailand as temperatures drop Thailand News

Heavy rain warning in Thailand as temperatures drop

6 hours ago
BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard Crime News

BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

23 hours ago
Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht Thailand News

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

23 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations Bangkok Travel

ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations

24 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025 Aviation News

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

1 day ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation Thailand News

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

1 day ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers Aviation News

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

1 day ago
Pride and peril: Thai man caught &#8216;lion&#8217; about cub safety rules Bangkok News

Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

1 day ago
Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush Crime News

Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush

1 day ago
Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years Bangkok News

Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years

1 day ago
Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line Business News

Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line

1 day ago
Krabi NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Saturday, January 18, 2025
111 2 minutes read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

Nakhon Ratchasima to launch electric rail transit after 7-year wait

2 hours ago
&#8220;Barrelled and dumped&#8221;: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

“Barrelled and dumped”: Korean killers get life for Pattaya murder

2 hours ago
Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

Thai singer demands revenue from falsely claimed song rights (video)

2 hours ago
Thai actress Tangmo&#8217;s brother questions reenactment accuracy

Thai actress Tangmo’s brother questions reenactment accuracy

4 hours ago