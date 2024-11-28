Anchors away: RTN leads eco-mission to save Maya Bay

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

Maya Bay, the jewel of Thailand’s Andaman Sea, is getting a new lease of life thanks to a bold conservation push led by the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).

In a grand event on Monday, November 25, Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul of the RTN Third Area Command spearheaded the installation of mooring and fish egg buoys, alongside a deep-sea garbage collection effort.

The operation, part of the Unity in Loyalty to Protect the Clean Thai Sea initiative, honours His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua’s 72nd birthday anniversary. It’s a collaborative endeavour between the RTN, the Khao Yai National Park Protection Foundation, the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), and other eco-champions.

“This project reflects our commitment to protecting the sea, preserving its natural beauty, and ensuring its sustainability for future generations.”

The ceremony aboard the Tor 111 patrol vessel saw heavyweights like General Surayud Chulanont, President of the Privy Council, lending their support. The mission prioritises saving Maya Bay’s fragile marine ecosystems, with mooring buoys reducing anchor damage to coral reefs and fish egg buoys enhancing breeding grounds for marine life.

Underwater cleanup efforts also tackled seabed debris to maintain the pristine conditions that have made Maya Bay a global tourist magnet. The iconic location gained fame as the backdrop for the Hollywood blockbuster The Beach but has since faced ecological stress from over tourism.

Gen. Surayud stressed the importance of such partnerships, praising the RTN’s leadership and the synergy between conservationists and government bodies, reported Phuket News.

In related news, Maya Bay, the iconic destination in Krabi’s Phi Phi Islands, welcomed visitors once more after a two-month closure for environmental rehabilitation. The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), led by its Director-General Attapon Charoenchansa, confirmed the reopening of Maya Bay, Loh Samah Bay, and Lor Kor Bay, marking the end of their temporary closure from August 1 to September 30.