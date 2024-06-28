Tourists warned after box jellyfish stings near Bamboo Island

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

National Park officials in Krabi issued urgent warnings about deadly box jellyfish after three tourists were stung near Bamboo Island in Phi Phi Archipelago. The tourists, who were all injured, have since been treated and are now in stable condition.

The warning signs have been posted by the Had Nopparat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, cautioning tourists and those engaging in marine activities to be vigilant. The affected areas include Bamboo Island, Ao Nang subdistrict, Mueang Krabi district, and other popular marine destinations.

Yutthapong Damsrisuk, head of the Had Nopparat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park, explained that the box jellyfish is extremely venomous. Contact with this jellyfish can cause severe burning pain, and it can affect the skin, nervous system, and heart, potentially leading to death.

“The box jellyfish is a dangerous species. If stung, it can cause excruciating pain and may have serious effects on the skin, nervous system, and heart. In severe cases, it can be fatal.”

After the incident where three tourists were stung at Bamboo Island, they were promptly taken to Phi Phi Hospital by tour operators. Fortunately, all of them are now safe and recovering.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) advises that if someone is stung by a box jellyfish, they should immediately use a hard object to scrape the tentacles off the skin. Direct contact with the tentacles should be avoided, and under no circumstances should the affected area be massaged or treated with any ointment.

Vinegar should be poured continuously over the stung area for at least 30 seconds. Freshwater should never be used to rinse the wound as it can cause the venom to spread more quickly. The victim should be transported to the hospital as swiftly as possible.

“In case of a sting, scrape off the tentacles using a hard object, avoid touching them directly, and do not massage the area. Pour vinegar on the sting for at least 30 seconds and avoid using fresh water. Take the person to a hospital immediately.”

Vigilance urged

The presence of box jellyfish in Thai waters is not a new phenomenon. These marine creatures, known for their transparent, cube-shaped bodies and long tentacles, are typically found in the coastal waters of Krabi, Phuket, and other southern provinces. Their venom is among the most potent in the animal kingdom, capable of causing death within minutes if not treated promptly.

Tourists visiting these areas are encouraged to heed the warnings and take necessary precautions. Wearing protective clothing while swimming and ensuring that a bottle of vinegar is handy can significantly reduce the risk and severity of stings, reported KhaoSod.