NACC denies lobbying claims in Thaksin hospital case investigation

Published: 13:42, 30 December 2024
Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, left, with, his daughter Paetongtarn | Photo via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) firmly denies any lobbying efforts aimed at altering the commissioner overseeing the investigation into former premier Thaksin Shinawatra’s detention at a police hospital.

Sarote Phuengramphan, the NACC secretary-general and spokesperson, refuted claims of lobbying to replace the commissioner. These allegations were brought forth by activist and former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan during a Facebook live session yesterday, December 29. Jatuporn asserted that attempts were made to pressure Ekkawit Watchawanku into relinquishing his role as the commissioner handling the Thaksin hospital detention case.

Sarote clarified that the NACC has embraced the case for investigation, ensuring that the full panel of commissioners is supervising the process.

Earlier this month, the NACC decided to investigate allegations against officials accused of facilitating Thaksin’s stay at the Police General Hospital (PGH) in lieu of prison confinement. Thaksin, initially sentenced to eight years across three cases, received royal clemency, reducing his sentence to one year. He spent his detention period on the 14th floor of the hospital for approximately six months and was paroled on February 18, completing his term on August 31.

Related news

The commission’s inquiry responds to accusations that Department of Corrections and hospital officials arranged for Thaksin’s hospital stay to circumvent prison time. Despite spending 180 days at PGH, Thaksin was believed not to be gravely ill.

The NACC stated that sufficient facts, witnesses, and evidence have been gathered to justify proceeding with the investigation, targeting 12 officials from the Department of Corrections and PGH.

Jatuporn, during his Facebook session, suggested that Ekkawit faced lobbying pressures to step aside, potentially originating from within the commission. He noted that as a former Supreme Court chief justice, Ekkawit’s significant role in the investigation naturally made him a target for such pressures.

Jatuporn Prompan | Photo via Facebook

While replacing the commissioner might not terminate the case, it could result in delays, according to Jatuporn. He emphasised that the decision to succumb to this pressure ultimately lies with Ekkawit.

“My message to NACC is simply this. The country had endured enough tribulations. The agency must recognise that there are no secrets in the world.”

Politics News

