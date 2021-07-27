Connect with us

Thailand

Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO:Kihong KimFollow/Flickr

Another construction camp has been ordered to close after workers were discovered to be infected with Covid. This time it is in Nakhon Ratchasima/Korat, the northeastern Thai province. The closure order came yesterday.

90 workers from the BSY construction Co. tested positive for Covid. Thus, the construction camp and future factory has been ordered to be sealed off for 1 month. The workers have been taken out of the camp for treatment. The active case finding which revealed the infections took place on Sunday.

The order cited the result of active case-finding by provincial disease control officials at the camp on July 25, when 90 workers were found infected with Covid-19. The infected workers had been moved out for treatment.

However, it was not reported if they were taken to a field hospital, a regular hospital, or an unused school turned field hospital. It was stated, however, that “workers must be cared for in line with guidance from health officials”, reports Thai media.

The company was ordered to seal off the camp yesterday and to make sure people do not enter, or leave the premises.

Earlier this month, the Thaiger wrote how there was an uptick in Covid cases in northeastern provinces as workers from Bangkok construction camps fled to the Issan region. And 2 weeks ago, Chon Buri closed 2 factories and a construction camp.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

