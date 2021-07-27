Thailand
Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak
Another construction camp has been ordered to close after workers were discovered to be infected with Covid. This time it is in Nakhon Ratchasima/Korat, the northeastern Thai province. The closure order came yesterday.
90 workers from the BSY construction Co. tested positive for Covid. Thus, the construction camp and future factory has been ordered to be sealed off for 1 month. The workers have been taken out of the camp for treatment. The active case finding which revealed the infections took place on Sunday.
The order cited the result of active case-finding by provincial disease control officials at the camp on July 25, when 90 workers were found infected with Covid-19. The infected workers had been moved out for treatment.
However, it was not reported if they were taken to a field hospital, a regular hospital, or an unused school turned field hospital. It was stated, however, that “workers must be cared for in line with guidance from health officials”, reports Thai media.
The company was ordered to seal off the camp yesterday and to make sure people do not enter, or leave the premises.
Earlier this month, the Thaiger wrote how there was an uptick in Covid cases in northeastern provinces as workers from Bangkok construction camps fled to the Issan region. And 2 weeks ago, Chon Buri closed 2 factories and a construction camp.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Couple “drops off” Covid infected 80 year old father at Korat temple, drive off
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals
Attorney General still plans to indict Red Bull Heir, cites new ‘evidence’
5 of the best spa hotels in Hua Hin for a relaxing getaway
Bang Sue walk-in vaccinations for elderly expats to end Saturday
Special train takes Covid patients home to northeastern Thailand
Top 5 best bars in Krabi
Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
GMT | Covid update, monkey business, Thai gold | July 27
Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant
Over 66 people arrested in police raid at Pattaya beach club
Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
- World4 days ago
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus