Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals

CAPTION: Bang Sue railway station yesterday, the main vaccination centre in Bangkok. The photographer said that it was “chaos”. PHOTO: Facebook/Akbar Senior Motani

14,150 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA this morning, raising the total since the start of the pandemic last year to 526,828. The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 infections, first recorded in Thailand on April 1, has accounted for 497,965 of those infections.

118 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 4,264. Out of the total, 4,170 people infected with Covid-19 have died in the latest wave of cases.

4,284 patients remain in ICU with 954 people on ventilators.

Thailand now has 171,921 active Covid-19 cases, ranking as the fourth country in Asia with the highest number of active cases, according to worldometers.info. It ranks #2 on a per capita basis. Indonesia, the new Covid-19 epicentre in Asia, tops the list with 560,275 active cases, followed by India with 398,068 active cases and Iran with 359,778.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of Thailand’s latest wave with 2,635 new infections today, raising the total since April 1 to 137,263 confirmed infections. But infection rates are rising in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,092 new cases reported today in Samut Sakhon, 719 in Samut Prakan, 536 in Nonthaburi, 301 in Pathum Thani, and 238 in Nakhon Pathom.

Chon Buri has also reported a high number of infections today. 884 new cases were confirmed in the provinces while neighbouring Chachoengsao recorded 486 new cases and Rayong reported 314.

Out of the new cases, 245 cases were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates have been infected with Covid-19. The Department of Corrections continues to rollout mass testing at prisons to quickly detect infections and contain the virus.

Tight restrictions, including nightly curfews, business closures and limitations on travel, are in place in 13 “dark red” provinces including Bangkok and Chon Buri until August 2. The orders could be extended if the Covid-19 situation has not improved. For more information on the disease control restrictions, click HERE.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on