Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals
CAPTION: Bang Sue railway station yesterday, the main vaccination centre in Bangkok. The photographer said that it was “chaos”. PHOTO: Facebook/Akbar Senior Motani
14,150 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA this morning, raising the total since the start of the pandemic last year to 526,828. The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 infections, first recorded in Thailand on April 1, has accounted for 497,965 of those infections.
118 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 4,264. Out of the total, 4,170 people infected with Covid-19 have died in the latest wave of cases.
4,284 patients remain in ICU with 954 people on ventilators.
Thailand now has 171,921 active Covid-19 cases, ranking as the fourth country in Asia with the highest number of active cases, according to worldometers.info. It ranks #2 on a per capita basis. Indonesia, the new Covid-19 epicentre in Asia, tops the list with 560,275 active cases, followed by India with 398,068 active cases and Iran with 359,778.
Bangkok remains the epicentre of Thailand’s latest wave with 2,635 new infections today, raising the total since April 1 to 137,263 confirmed infections. But infection rates are rising in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,092 new cases reported today in Samut Sakhon, 719 in Samut Prakan, 536 in Nonthaburi, 301 in Pathum Thani, and 238 in Nakhon Pathom.
Chon Buri has also reported a high number of infections today. 884 new cases were confirmed in the provinces while neighbouring Chachoengsao recorded 486 new cases and Rayong reported 314.
Out of the new cases, 245 cases were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates have been infected with Covid-19. The Department of Corrections continues to rollout mass testing at prisons to quickly detect infections and contain the virus.
Tight restrictions, including nightly curfews, business closures and limitations on travel, are in place in 13 “dark red” provinces including Bangkok and Chon Buri until August 2. The orders could be extended if the Covid-19 situation has not improved. For more information on the disease control restrictions, click HERE.
Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Couple “drops off” Covid infected 80 year old father at Korat temple, drive off
Phuket officials add new layers of restrictions, Central closed for 7 days
Korat construction camp closed following Covid outbreak
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals
Attorney General still plans to indict Red Bull Heir, cites new ‘evidence’
5 of the best spa hotels in Hua Hin for a relaxing getaway
Bang Sue walk-in vaccinations for elderly expats to end Saturday
Special train takes Covid patients home to northeastern Thailand
Top 5 best bars in Krabi
Dying Samut Prakan mother tells daughters to go to orphanage
American charged after not wearing a face mask at a Taco Bell in Pattaya
GMT | Covid update, monkey business, Thai gold | July 27
Travel bubble plans abandoned amid global spread of Delta variant
Over 66 people arrested in police raid at Pattaya beach club
Government under increasing pressure to share details of vaccine procurement deals
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Wednesday Covid Update: Record high of 13,002 new cases; provincial totals
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
39 year old dies after AstraZeneca vaccine, a second dose following Sinovac
UPDATE: Details from woman who escaped Phuket Sandbox
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Boat tours to nearby islands offered to Phuket “Sandbox” travellers
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
All domestic travellers entering Phuket need to be vaccinated against Covid-19
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Sandbox traveller escaped to Chon Buri, faces prosecution
CCSA recommends closure of 10 more places and venues in “dark red” zones
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
- World4 days ago
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
- Bangkok4 days ago
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Recent comments: