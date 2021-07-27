Connect with us

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Akbar Senior Motani

CAPTION: Bang Sue railway station yesterday, the main vaccination centre in Bangkok. The photographer said that it was “chaos”. PHOTO: Facebook/Akbar Senior Motani

14,150 new Covid-19 cases were reported today by the CCSA this morning, raising the total since the start of the pandemic last year to 526,828. The latest and most severe wave of Covid-19 infections, first recorded in Thailand on April 1, has accounted for 497,965 of those infections.

118 coronavirus-related fatalities were reported today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 4,264. Out of the total, 4,170 people infected with Covid-19 have died in the latest wave of cases.

4,284 patients remain in ICU with 954 people on ventilators.

Thailand now has 171,921 active Covid-19 cases, ranking as the fourth country in Asia with the highest number of active cases, according to worldometers.info. It ranks #2 on a per capita basis. Indonesia, the new Covid-19 epicentre in Asia, tops the list with 560,275 active cases, followed by India with 398,068 active cases and Iran with 359,778.

Bangkok remains the epicentre of Thailand’s latest wave with 2,635 new infections today, raising the total since April 1 to 137,263 confirmed infections. But infection rates are rising in provinces surrounding the capital with 1,092 new cases reported today in Samut Sakhon, 719 in Samut Prakan, 536 in Nonthaburi, 301 in Pathum Thani, and 238 in Nakhon Pathom.

Chon Buri has also reported a high number of infections today. 884 new cases were confirmed in the provinces while neighbouring Chachoengsao recorded 486 new cases and Rayong reported 314.

Out of the new cases, 245 cases were found in correctional facilities. Over the past several months, more than 40,000 inmates have been infected with Covid-19. The Department of Corrections continues to rollout mass testing at prisons to quickly detect infections and contain the virus.

Tight restrictions, including nightly curfews, business closures and limitations on travel, are in place in 13 “dark red” provinces including Bangkok and Chon Buri until August 2. The orders could be extended if the Covid-19 situation has not improved. For more information on the disease control restrictions, click HERE.

Provincial totals from the Thai government’s news bureau…

Tuesday Covid Update: 14,150 new cases; provincial totals | News by Thaiger

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-07-27 08:21
Maybe it dropped a bit because yesterday was holiday and we all know that weekend figures general are on the low side. Guess figures released tomorrow which will be todays totals in theory will be a better indicator.
image
ozz1
2021-07-27 08:39
testing less people will bring the numbers down thai logic
image
9S_
2021-07-27 09:19
I guess those 3000 chicken workers don’t count
image
Remi
2021-07-27 14:43
How long will they keep up this insanity. Testing with a PCR test which does not and cannot define which SARS a person may tested positive for. Also the testing processing has been deemed by it's maker as not be…
image
Soidog
2021-07-27 15:44
7 hours ago, ozz1 said: testing less people will bring the numbers down thai logic The numbers in the U.K. have fallen 40% in the past week and most people seem baffled as to why. Even the government can’t believe…
Caitlin Ashworth

