Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Uptick in Covid-19 in Isaan as workers flee Bangkok construction camps

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Photo via Sanook

With numerous workers fleeing to their home provinces to avoid Bangkok’s recent disease control restrictions sealing off construction camps for the next month, there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in other various provinces, particularly in the Isaan region.

This week, 129 people in 32 provinces tested positive for the virus after travelling from Bangkok. 84 people tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling from Bangkok to provinces in the Northeast, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson. The Northeast provinces include Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Buri Ram and Mukdahan.

23 people tested positive after arriving from Bangkok to provinces in the central region, including Chon Buri. 20 people who had travelled from Bangkok tested positive in Northern Thailand, including Chiang Mai. 2 others tested positive in Phuket.

“This prompts provinces to issue strict orders for local people and officials to be on the highest alert, as workers are leaving risk areas in Greater Bangkok and the South for their home provinces.”

The spokesperson advised those returning home from Bangkok to avoid parties and other gathering where they are in close contact with friends and family. Even if they aren’t showing symptoms, they could be carrying the virus, she says.

“People are not prohibited from returning home, but they must act responsibly towards their relatives, who may be elderly people or young children… The returnees might have been in close contact with Covid-19 cases and must act as if they are infected.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Recent comments:
image
Stardust
2021-07-01 19:52
9 minutes ago, KaptainRob said: A somewhat misleading header. Thai's 'fleeing' Bangkok are largely those who can afford to get out of covid's way, and lockdown. The number of BKK reg'd vehicles in Chiang Mai over the past week is…
image
Paco
2021-07-01 20:07
Why people do not just stay put.. only make it more worse
image
AussieBob
2021-07-01 20:48
Looks like CCSA got it right - the 4th wave is starting - spread by people from Bangkok/Chon Buri just like Songkran. This is going the wrong way completely.
image
EdwardV
2021-07-01 21:05
Exactly AussieBob. It's what the government feared and why the they didn't want to do a complete shut down. Problem the limited shut down they did do still effected those most likely to return home. Those at the very bottom of the economic ladder…
image
MikeW
2021-07-01 22:04
I took my wife's granddaughter to chantaburi today we went through 3 check points but was never stopped. When I was returning 1 of them was shut down this was probably about 3 pm the other 2 places still wasn't…
Trending