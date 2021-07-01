Uptick in Covid-19 in Isaan as workers flee Bangkok construction camps

With numerous workers fleeing to their home provinces to avoid Bangkok’s recent disease control restrictions sealing off construction camps for the next month, there has been an uptick in Covid-19 cases in other various provinces, particularly in the Isaan region.

This week, 129 people in 32 provinces tested positive for the virus after travelling from Bangkok. 84 people tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling from Bangkok to provinces in the Northeast, according to Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration spokesperson Apisamai Srirangson. The Northeast provinces include Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, Ubon Ratchathani, Maha Sarakham, Khon Kaen, Roi Et, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Surin, Buri Ram and Mukdahan.

23 people tested positive after arriving from Bangkok to provinces in the central region, including Chon Buri. 20 people who had travelled from Bangkok tested positive in Northern Thailand, including Chiang Mai. 2 others tested positive in Phuket.

“This prompts provinces to issue strict orders for local people and officials to be on the highest alert, as workers are leaving risk areas in Greater Bangkok and the South for their home provinces.”

The spokesperson advised those returning home from Bangkok to avoid parties and other gathering where they are in close contact with friends and family. Even if they aren’t showing symptoms, they could be carrying the virus, she says.

“People are not prohibited from returning home, but they must act responsibly towards their relatives, who may be elderly people or young children… The returnees might have been in close contact with Covid-19 cases and must act as if they are infected.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates