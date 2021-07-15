Chon Buri “closes” 2 factories and construction camp, work will continue

Yesterday, the Chon Buri Governor announced that 2 more factories and a construction worker camp will be closed after Covid cases surfaced at the locations.

As part of Thailand’s “sealed bubble” strategy, the locations are closed down but the staff still gets to live and work while they also quarantine at the same time. Leaving or entering the locations is forbidden without being first granted permission from Chon Buri Public Health Officials.

Per the governor’s 56/2564 order, the following locations are closed:

1. Charoonrat Company Products Co., Ltd.

2. Hen Fong Company Home Living Technology (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

3. PDK Company Engineering and Construction Company Limited

The aforementioned locations have already been closed and will stay so until at least August 10.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on