Thai monk celebrating Songkran passes out drunk, says he didn’t do anything wrong

A Buddhist monk was found passed out on the floor with his private parts on show at his temple after he got drunk to bring in the Thai New Year. The monk, who resides at a temple in the northeastern province of Nakhon Ratchasima, says he didn’t do anything wrong.

The 50 year old ex-policeman, who has been ordained as a monk for four years, was found passed out on the balcony of his room with both his bits and his buttocks hanging out of his saffron robes yesterday. A bottle of the Thai rice whisky known as “40 Degree” (because of its 40% alcohol content) and energy drinks were found in his quarters.

Refraining from drinking alcohol, or refraining from intoxication of any kind, is one of the 227 rules Buddhist monks in Thailand are expected to follow. Perhaps there are so many rules he forgot the one about getting drunk?

Villagers said the monk has been acting this way for a while now and they have previously told him he should leave the monkhood. This time, the villagers brought the monk’s elderly mother to wake him up. The monk admitted he got drunk, but said that alcohol is not a problem and he didn’t do anything wrong since he didn’t cause harm to anyone else.

After he got caught and told off by his mother, the monk got in a pickup truck and drove away from the situation. By the way, driving is another one of those things that monks aren’t allowed to do. Monks are allowed to take public transport, but they are not allowed to operate vehicles themselves. In Thailand, monks are not allowed a driving license.

Villagers have had enough of the monk’s debauchery so they took pictures and videos of him passed out to use as evidence to get him ousted from the monkhood.

