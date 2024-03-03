Intoxicated driver crashes into police car in Chon Buri, two injured

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Chaos erupted on Rural Road 2081, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri, as a pickup truck careened into a police vehicle yesterday at 12.06am, leaving two officers injured.

Pattaya Rescue Radio Centre received a distress call detailing a collision between a grey pickup truck and a police vehicle. Rushing to the scene, local emergency crews found themselves amidst a forest, confronted by the wreckage of the two vehicles.

Amidst the twisted metal and shattered glass, the grim reality unfolded: two police officers lay injured. The rescue team administered first aid before transporting the officers to a nearby hospital.

According to Police Corporal Nakarin Wongpu, the patrol officer on the scene, the grey pickup had been hurtling down the road, overtaking a taxi recklessly before spiraling out of control and smashing into the police truck. Shockingly, the driver of the pickup, identified only as 34 year old Chanjira, exhibited signs of severe intoxication, with her blood alcohol level soaring to a staggering 192 milligrammes per decilitre, reported Pattaya News.

The legal limit stands at a mere 50 milligrammes per decilitre. Chanjira was swiftly escorted to the Pattaya City police station for further legal proceedings.

In related news, a Chevrolet Captiva sped through a police checkpoint on Rama 4 Road on February 16, striking and fatally injuring a traffic police officer before fleeing the scene. The driver, later apprehended by police, was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 187 milligrammes percent, far exceeding the legal limit.

In other news, a police officer driving under the influence of alcohol caused a multi-vehicle collision in Samut Prakan province, claiming a gearbox issue led to the crash. The officer, who was driving a Toyota Vios, collided with a bus and then reversed into two parked pickup trucks. The incident, which occurred near Soi Nakhon Khuean Khan 8 in the Phra Pradaeng district, did not result in any injuries.