Tourist’s near-death ordeal at Pattaya Beach, rescued from waters

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya Rescue Radio Centre received a report of a foreign tourist drowning at Pattaya Beach, Bang Lamung, Chon Buri yesterday afternoon at 4.20pm.

Emergency services rushed to the scene with urgency, locating an unconscious tourist, aged between 50 and 60, who had been brought ashore.

Pattaya Beach lifeguards and rescue teams swiftly administered vital first aid before transporting the stricken tourist to Pattaya City Hospital for immediate medical attention. Eyewitness 18 year old Natthawut Chatchokor recounted to rescue teams that he had observed the victim floating for over 15 minutes, initially assuming they were swimming leisurely, reported Pattaya News.

Natthawut disclosed that the victim had recently consumed a meal before taking to the water. Just 10 minutes into the swim, panic ensued as onlookers raised the alarm, declaring the foreign tourist had succumbed to drowning. As of now, no further updates on the condition of the unidentified tourist have been provided by the rescue teams.

In related news, an unfortunate accident on the Thana Rach Bridge over the Mae Klong River resulted in a tragic loss of life last Sunday evening, February 25 at around 6.30pm. The incident involved a collision between a sports car and an SUV, which led to the latter vehicle plunging into the river, taking with it a retired district chief and his wife, both of whom drowned.

In other news, a Thai teenager lost his life while embarking on a clam-hunting expedition with his intoxicated father on Wednesday, February 21, in Soi Mab Song, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, Nong Prue police and rescue teams descended upon the scene, greeted by a sombre assembly of locals clustered around the pond. Eyewitnesses narrated the harrowing sequence of events, detailing how the 19 year old had ventured into the pond in pursuit of shellfish, only to vanish beneath the water’s surface within moments.