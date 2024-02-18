Drunk driver kills traffic officer in hit-and-run on Rama 4 Road

Picture courtesy of Dailynews

A tragic incident unfolded on February 16, when a Chevrolet Captiva sped through a police checkpoint on Rama 4 Road, striking and fatally injuring a traffic police officer before fleeing the scene. The driver, later apprehended by police, was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 187 milligrammes percent, far exceeding the legal limit.

On the night of February 16, traffic police were conducting routine alcohol checks on Rama 4 Road. Amidst their duties, a white Chevrolet Captiva approached at high speed. Despite signals from the officers to stop for inspection, the vehicle accelerated, striking Sub-Lieutenant Nattapong Kaennakham, a member of the Traffic Police Division 5, who was performing a check. The impact caused severe injuries to the officer, reported Sanook.

The driver of the Chevrolet did not stop to render aid and continued to flee the scene. However, their escape was short-lived as police swiftly cornered and apprehended the individual approximately 150 metres from the site of the accident, near the mouth of Plook Chit Lane on Rama 4 Road. Following the apprehension, the driver underwent a breathalyser test, which revealed a blood alcohol level of 187 milligrams percent.

Sub-Lieutenant Nattapong tragically succumbed to his injuries and passed away following the crash. Meanwhile, the driver faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in grievous bodily harm to others, failing to stop and offer assistance or identify themselves to officials after causing injury and damage, resisting and obstructing officers, driving recklessly causing damage to other’s property, and assault on an officer performing their duty. The suspect was taken into custody for further investigation and legal proceedings.

In related news, a 13 year old Thai volunteer rescuer tragically died on duty in a multi-vehicle accident, the result of a collision caused by a drunk driver in Nonthaburi province, near Bangkok.