Off-duty officer causes multiple collision in Samut Prakan

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A police officer driving under the influence of alcohol caused a multi-vehicle collision in Samut Prakan province, claiming a gearbox issue led to the crash.

The officer, who was driving a Toyota Vios, collided with a bus and then reversed into two parked pickup trucks. The incident, which occurred near Soi Nakhon Khuean Khan 8 in the Phra Pradaeng district, did not result in any injuries.

A public bus service number 82, which runs between Phra Pradaeng and Pahurat, was struck from behind by a Toyota Vios sedan on Nakhon Khuean Khan Road yesterday at about 5pm. Eyewitnesses at the scene immediately noticed that the driver of the Vios, a police officer identified only by his first name, Pinij, appeared intoxicated. The front of the sedan sustained significant damage, with a shattered windshield, and the rear showed signs of multiple collisions.

Following the crash, Pinij, a prevention and suppression officer at the Phra Pradaeng Police Station, exited his vehicle displaying behaviour indicative of alcohol consumption. He attributed the erratic driving to a malfunction with his vehicle’s gearbox. The authorities conducted an immediate investigation, which included sending Pinij for an alcohol test at Bangpakok 3 Hospital. The results are expected within 15 days. If found guilty, Pinij faces both legal and disciplinary actions.

During this time, Pinij was undergoing training as part of the 53rd commissioning course at the Provincial Police Training School Region 1. Meanwhile, the bus driver, 66 year old Pitiya, recounted the moment his vehicle was hit. He was carrying passengers as usual when he felt the impact from behind. After stopping to inspect the damage, he witnessed the Vios collide with his bus two more times and reverse into two other parked vehicles, reported KhaoSod.

Disciplinary action

The incident drew attention from nearby residents, who gathered around the scene and were overheard commenting on the police officer’s condition. The police chief of Phra Pradaeng, Prasert Suk Suwan, was informed of the event, prompting an order for further inquiry and legal proceedings. The results of the blood alcohol test will determine the next steps, which may include disciplinary actions such as warnings, confinement to barracks, or duty suspension.

The accident has raised concerns about drunk driving and the conduct of law enforcement officers while off duty. The police have recorded the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the full sequence of events.