Pickup truck rampage leaves three injured and spills hot oil

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:53, 28 February 2024| Updated: 10:53, 28 February 2024
61 1 minute read
Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A pickup truck, a motorcycle, and a sidecar motorbike were involved in a collision on Pattaya-Na Kluea Road, Chon Buri in the early hours of yesterday.

Rescue workers rushed to the scene just past midnight on February 27, following reports of a chaotic traffic incident at Soi Naklua 14.

Upon arrival, emergency responders were met with a tangled mess of vehicles and scattered debris strewn across the roadway. The collision had left three individuals injured, with one motorcyclist facing severe wounds.

Thanapat, a 24 year old motorcycle driver, bore the brunt of the impact, suffering critical injuries. Meanwhile, two women, 51 year old Sukanya and 37 year old Suwannee sustained minor injuries, including burns and abrasions, from the harrowing accident.

Eyewitness Somchai recounted the horror as a white Toyota pickup truck, driven by Phyo Phyo, a 30 year old from Myanmar, careened into Thanapat’s motorcycle, triggering a chain reaction of chaos. The pickup truck veered out of control, colliding with a parked sidecar motorbike, causing scalding hot oil to drench Sukanya, reported Pattaya News.

Bang Lamung Police Station officers swiftly arrived at the scene to piece together the chain of events. Phyo was promptly apprehended and escorted to the Bang Lamung Police Station for further legal procedures, as all injured parties were rushed to Banglamung Hospital for urgent medical attention.

In related news, a road accident occurred last Wednesday, February 21, at a scout activity in the district of Sadao, Songkhla province, claiming the lives of two individuals and injuring 15 others. A pickup truck, driven at high speed, veered off course and crashed into a group of primary school students and their teacher, who were assembled at a roadside pavilion. The driver fled the scene but later surrendered to the police at 11am.

In other news, a collision at the entrance road of a lavish beach resort in Jomtien between a pickup truck and a golf cart left several injured, with some impaled by metal objects.

Crime NewsPattaya NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

