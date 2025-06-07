Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video)

A video showing a man dressed as a monk, tying his robe to a motorcycle with a sidecar and dragging it along a road, has surfaced on Facebook.

The incident took place on Mittraphap Road, near Khao Yai Thiang in Si Khio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, yesterday, June 6. The man is seen crawling on all fours and appeared to be intoxicated.

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the man had been staying at Phu Pha Tham Monastery in Khlong Phai subdistrict, Si Khio. A monk residing there confirmed the man’s presence for the past three days, stating that relatives had brought him to the monastery.

Previously, he had been at another temple near Khao Yai, but the reasons for his relocation remain unknown. The monk described the man as solitary, often talking to himself and wandering in the nearby forest.

@sarawut9.9.9แต่ละมื้อ แต่ละเด♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Sarawut

The incident occurred when the man took the monastery’s motorcycle without permission. The monk was away on personal business at the time and only learned about the event upon his return, after seeing the video posted by TikTok user @sarawut9.9.9. The monk expressed surprise at the man’s unusual behaviour, suspecting that he might not be mentally stable.

Officers from Khlong Phai Police Station were informed by locals about the man’s inappropriate behaviour and responded promptly. They attempted to verify his identity by requesting his monk identification card, but he could not produce any form of identification.

When the police attempted to defrock him, the man refused and changed into civilian clothes himself. He then requested money from the police, who gave him 40 baht, after which he hurriedly left the scene, destination unknown, reported KhaoSod.

The motorcycle was abandoned at the Khao Yai Thiang roadside, awaiting collection by the monastery.

In similar news, residents in Nakhon Pathom raised alarms over a man suspected of impersonating a monk to collect donations during Songkran.

