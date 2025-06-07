Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale

Vietjet threw a flash sale that’s pure madness — 66,666 tickets slashed by a whopping 66% for just one day.

Vietjet has launched a jaw-dropping one-day flash sale, slashing 66% off a massive 66,666 tickets across its entire domestic and international network. The promotion was live for just 23 hours yesterday, June 6, running from midnight to 11pm (GMT+7).

To claim the deal, travellers must book through www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app and enter the promo code SUPERSALE66. The discount applies to Eco fare bookings and is valid for travel from August 18 to November 30.

The airline, known for its playful promotions and budget-friendly approach, said it was the perfect time to snag a deal for your next trip — whether you’re dreaming of Vietnamese beaches or exploring bustling Indian cities.

“We’re excited to offer our customers a chance to fly for less while celebrating our growing route network and major partnerships,” said a Vietjet spokesperson.

The sale also celebrates Vietjet’s role as the official airline partner of the K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025, an international music festival set to rock Hanoi on June 21, reported Hospibuz.

As part of its rapid expansion, Vietjet now operates 10 direct routes between Vietnam and India, offering 78 weekly flights connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Vietnamese hotspots like Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang.

The airline’s competitive pricing and wide route coverage have made it a favourite among Indian travellers looking for convenient and affordable flights to Southeast Asia.

Terms and conditions apply. Promo fares exclude taxes, fees, and surcharges.

In April, Thai Vietjet turned up the summer heat with domestic flights from just 799 baht and international fares from 1,799 baht, taxes included.

The discounted fares covered a wide range of international routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Taipei, Phnom Penh, Mumbai, and more. Travellers eyeing Japan could also find budget-friendly connections to Okinawa and Hokkaido via Taipei.