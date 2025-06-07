Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale

Vietjet celebrates role as K-Star Spark 2025 airline partner

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 7, 2025
52 1 minute read
Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale
Photo courtesy of Money and Banking Journal

Vietjet threw a flash sale that’s pure madness — 66,666 tickets slashed by a whopping 66% for just one day.

Vietjet has launched a jaw-dropping one-day flash sale, slashing 66% off a massive 66,666 tickets across its entire domestic and international network. The promotion was live for just 23 hours yesterday, June 6, running from midnight to 11pm (GMT+7).

To claim the deal, travellers must book through www.vietjetair.com or the Vietjet Air mobile app and enter the promo code SUPERSALE66. The discount applies to Eco fare bookings and is valid for travel from August 18 to November 30.

Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Vietjet Facebook

The airline, known for its playful promotions and budget-friendly approach, said it was the perfect time to snag a deal for your next trip — whether you’re dreaming of Vietnamese beaches or exploring bustling Indian cities.

Related Articles

“We’re excited to offer our customers a chance to fly for less while celebrating our growing route network and major partnerships,” said a Vietjet spokesperson.

The sale also celebrates Vietjet’s role as the official airline partner of the K-Star Spark in Vietnam 2025, an international music festival set to rock Hanoi on June 21, reported Hospibuz.

As part of its rapid expansion, Vietjet now operates 10 direct routes between Vietnam and India, offering 78 weekly flights connecting New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Vietnamese hotspots like Ha Noi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Da Nang.

The airline’s competitive pricing and wide route coverage have made it a favourite among Indian travellers looking for convenient and affordable flights to Southeast Asia.

Terms and conditions apply. Promo fares exclude taxes, fees, and surcharges.

In April, Thai Vietjet turned up the summer heat with domestic flights from just 799 baht and international fares from 1,799 baht, taxes included.

The discounted fares covered a wide range of international routes, including flights from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Hangzhou, Taipei, Phnom Penh, Mumbai, and more. Travellers eyeing Japan could also find budget-friendly connections to Okinawa and Hokkaido via Taipei.

Latest Thailand News
Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale Thailand News

Vietjet slashed 66% off 66,666 tickets in mega sale

2 minutes ago
Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video) Thailand News

Imposter monk drags motorcycle along road in Korat (video)

28 minutes ago
Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels Phuket News

Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels

53 minutes ago
2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution Pattaya News

2 teenage girls rescued from Chon Buri karaoke bar prostitution

1 hour ago
5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht Thailand News

5th Thai-Laos bridge to boost trade to over 28 billion baht

2 hours ago
Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck Bangkok News

Motorcycle repairman dies in Bangkok collision with pickup truck

2 hours ago
Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers Business News

Golden GI banana boom brings millions to Chaiyaphum farmers

4 hours ago
Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets Phuket News

Knife-wielding man removed from Phuket streets

4 hours ago
‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again Pattaya News

‘Arabian racers’ return: Daylight street chaos rocks Pattaya again

4 hours ago
Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district Bangkok News

Bangkok serial thief busted with loot in Dusit district

5 hours ago
Chon Buri oil spill sparks swift cleanup effort Pattaya News

Chon Buri oil spill sparks swift cleanup effort

5 hours ago
Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut Thailand News

Thai navy vows to guard seas as Cambodia drills near Koh Kut

5 hours ago
Princess Sirindhorn opens National Rice and Farmers Day event Thailand News

Princess Sirindhorn opens National Rice and Farmers Day event

5 hours ago
Monster rains, surging seas and storm warnings slam Thailand Thailand News

Monster rains, surging seas and storm warnings slam Thailand

6 hours ago
Thailand’s long-delayed airport high-speed rail finally back on track Thailand News

Thailand’s long-delayed airport high-speed rail finally back on track

6 hours ago
Thai woman finds 12 million baht in plastic box at condo rubbish area Thailand News

Thai woman finds 12 million baht in plastic box at condo rubbish area

22 hours ago
Thailand rejects ICJ jurisdiction in land dispute with Cambodia Thailand News

Thailand rejects ICJ jurisdiction in land dispute with Cambodia

23 hours ago
4 suspects questioned after murder of gay Thai man in Surin Crime News

4 suspects questioned after murder of gay Thai man in Surin

23 hours ago
Phuket marine life in crisis as biologists save species Phuket News

Phuket marine life in crisis as biologists save species

23 hours ago
Thai woman left to raise daughters and repay debt after husband comes out Thailand News

Thai woman left to raise daughters and repay debt after husband comes out

24 hours ago
Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries Pattaya News

Car flips on Pattaya highway; driver, passengers escape injuries

24 hours ago
Smuggler killed in Chiang Mai clash, 200k meth pills seized Chiang Mai News

Smuggler killed in Chiang Mai clash, 200k meth pills seized

1 day ago
Thailand secures 12 Saab Gripen jets in 60 billion baht deal Thailand News

Thailand secures 12 Saab Gripen jets in 60 billion baht deal

1 day ago
Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client Thailand News

Loan officer arrested for embezzling nearly 700,000 baht from client

1 day ago
Thailand’s spiritual tourism surge: A new journey beyond the usual Tourism News

Thailand’s spiritual tourism surge: A new journey beyond the usual

1 day ago
Aviation NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 7, 2025
52 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

Air Cambodia relaunches Bangkok-Sihanoukville flights

1 week ago
Top destinations for a long weekend trip near Bangkok

Top destinations for a long weekend trip near Bangkok

1 week ago
Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

Flying in style: THAI unveils plush new seats for A321neo jets

1 week ago
Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

Thai police ground aircraft for safety checks after fatal crashes

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x