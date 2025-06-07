Phuket cops team up with school to fight drugs and helmet rebels

Police push 100% Helmet Project to combat youth rider injuries

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal55 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 7, 2025
166
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Wichit Police have joined forces with Darasamut School in Phuket in a bold new campaign to tackle teen drug use, vaping, and traffic law violations, all while promoting safer, smarter behaviour among students.

The initiative, held under the direction of Wichit Police Chief Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, was led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Wutthawat Liangbunchinda, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation. He was joined by traffic officers Pol. Lt. Col. Somporn Rangsimanrat and Pol. Lt. Col. Bancha Kaewkrasat, as well as school director and staff.

The officers delivered hard-hitting educational talks about the legal and health dangers of e-cigarettes and narcotics.

“We want students to understand that these habits can destroy their future,” said one of the officers. “This isn’t just about crime — it’s about protecting their lives.”

A key part of the session focused on road safety, particularly the increasing number of young riders seen without helmets. The police introduced students to the 100% Helmet Project, a campaign pushing for full helmet compliance to reduce injury and fatality rates among young motorcyclists, reported The Phuket News.

“Wearing a helmet isn’t a choice — it’s the law, and it could save your life,” officers stressed, urging students to set an example for their peers and families.

The event concluded with the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Wichit Police Station and Darasamut School. The agreement solidifies a long-term commitment to work together on youth development, safety education, and discipline reinforcement.

An official report from the event stated: “The programme aims to instil responsible behaviour among students and build a safer, more law-abiding community.”

The campaign reflects growing concern across Thailand over teen vaping, rising drug exposure, and careless motorbike riding — particularly in tourist-heavy areas like Phuket.

Police say the programme is just the beginning, with plans to roll out similar campaigns across other schools in the district. Parents, teachers, and the wider community are also being encouraged to take part.

