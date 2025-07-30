Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

Superstitious Thais are going wild again over a “miraculous” holy water bowl in the run-up to the August 1 lottery draw, convinced it’s brimming with lucky numbers.

With the Government Lottery draw looming on Friday, August 1, hopeful punters across Thailand are once again placing their faith in sacred rituals, and this time, all eyes are on the holy water bowl of revered monk Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto.

A TikTok video posted by @maeyai_kratoi shows Luang Pu Sila conducting an auspicious ceremony, featuring the famed water bowl that many believe holds the power to predict winning numbers. The monk’s previous ceremony reportedly led some followers to snag the last three digits in a winning ticket, sending his latest ritual viral.

In the clip, devotees can be seen zooming in on the swirling waters, peering for divine digits. The atmosphere is a mix of reverence and high-stakes anticipation as followers hope to clear debts and change lives with a stroke of supernatural luck.

The numbers interpreted from the bowl have already set social media buzzing. According to observers, the two-digit sequences spotted include:

58, 53, 38, 98, and 28.

Sanook reported that lottery fans have also claimed to see three-digit combinations shimmering in the water, including:

865, 058, 038, 358, and 285.

Whether it’s divine intervention or optical illusion, Luang Pu Sila’s bowl is once again making waves across the lottery-loving public. For those who haven’t picked their numbers yet, many are scrambling to screenshot and decode the digits before the big draw.

Devotees and sceptics are reminded to approach the game with caution.

“Play mindfully,” one follower posted. “Belief is fine, but don’t stake your future on superstition alone.”

In similar news, lottery fever is sweeping Chiang Mai, with soaring demand for tickets linked to auspicious numbers and major national events.

Among the most sought-after are combinations commemorating the Thai military’s strategic securing of 11 key locations, seen by many as lucky. Vendors, particularly along Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in Saraphi district, report a sharp rise in sales as hopeful buyers snap up favoured numbers well ahead of the draw.

According to local sellers, some combinations are selling out within hours, driven by belief in their good fortune and growing excitement as the lottery date approaches.