Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

TikTok video of sacred ritual ignites nationwide excitement ahead of upcoming draw

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
125 2 minutes read
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger
Screenshots from @maeyai_kratoi TiKTok video

Superstitious Thais are going wild again over a “miraculous” holy water bowl in the run-up to the August 1 lottery draw, convinced it’s brimming with lucky numbers.

With the Government Lottery draw looming on Friday, August 1, hopeful punters across Thailand are once again placing their faith in sacred rituals, and this time, all eyes are on the holy water bowl of revered monk Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto.

A TikTok video posted by @maeyai_kratoi shows Luang Pu Sila conducting an auspicious ceremony, featuring the famed water bowl that many believe holds the power to predict winning numbers. The monk’s previous ceremony reportedly led some followers to snag the last three digits in a winning ticket, sending his latest ritual viral.

In the clip, devotees can be seen zooming in on the swirling waters, peering for divine digits. The atmosphere is a mix of reverence and high-stakes anticipation as followers hope to clear debts and change lives with a stroke of supernatural luck.

@maeyai_kratoi

#บารมีหลวงปู่ศิลา_สิริจันโท

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Mayai Kratoi Shop – Mayai Kratoi Shop

Related Articles

The numbers interpreted from the bowl have already set social media buzzing. According to observers, the two-digit sequences spotted include:

58, 53, 38, 98, and 28.

Sanook reported that lottery fans have also claimed to see three-digit combinations shimmering in the water, including:

865, 058, 038, 358, and 285.

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk's bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | News by Thaiger

Whether it’s divine intervention or optical illusion, Luang Pu Sila’s bowl is once again making waves across the lottery-loving public. For those who haven’t picked their numbers yet, many are scrambling to screenshot and decode the digits before the big draw.

Devotees and sceptics are reminded to approach the game with caution.

“Play mindfully,” one follower posted. “Belief is fine, but don’t stake your future on superstition alone.”

In similar news, lottery fever is sweeping Chiang Mai, with soaring demand for tickets linked to auspicious numbers and major national events.

Among the most sought-after are combinations commemorating the Thai military’s strategic securing of 11 key locations, seen by many as lucky. Vendors, particularly along Chiang Mai-Lamphun Road in Saraphi district, report a sharp rise in sales as hopeful buyers snap up favoured numbers well ahead of the draw.

According to local sellers, some combinations are selling out within hours, driven by belief in their good fortune and growing excitement as the lottery date approaches.

Latest Thailand News
Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thaksin hospital scandal: Supreme Court sets verdict date

28 seconds ago
Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk&#8217;s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video) | Thaiger Thailand News

Holy water hype: Revered Thai monk’s bowl sparks lotto frenzy (video)

30 minutes ago
Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance | Thaiger Thailand News

Next US ambassador to Thailand says border clashes do nothing to strengthen alliance

32 minutes ago
Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal | Thaiger Bangkok News

Paetongtarn gets final lifeline in leaked tape scandal

57 minutes ago
Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach | Thaiger Pattaya News

Spiked: Russian girl jabbed by porcupinefish at Jomtien Beach

1 hour ago
Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest | Thaiger Phuket News

Armed gang brawl erupts at Phuket’s Saphan Hin fest

2 hours ago
Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep | Thaiger Bangkok News

Knives and walkie-talkies found in Bangkok school sweep

2 hours ago
Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man shot while riding motorcycle on Samut Prakan road

2 hours ago
Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl | Thaiger Pattaya News

Bag bump at Pattaya bar sparks bloody brawl

3 hours ago
Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed | Thaiger Thailand News

Lucky pink slips: Thai top lotto picks revealed

3 hours ago
Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal | Thaiger Phuket News

Studio7 Phuket staff fired over photo privacy scandal

3 hours ago
9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion | Thaiger Thailand News

9 victims killed in Suphan Buri firecracker factory explosion

3 hours ago
Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism | Thaiger Tourism News

Thailand considers tax breaks to boost off-peak tourism

3 hours ago
CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting | Thaiger Pattaya News

CCTV busts trash dumpers in Pattaya green zone sting

4 hours ago
US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August | Thaiger Business News

US tariffs on Thailand expected to change in August

4 hours ago
Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects | Thaiger Phuket News

Late-night raids in Kamala and Patong net drug suspects

4 hours ago
100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes | Thaiger Thailand News

100 million baht in compensation offered to provinces affected in border clashes

4 hours ago
Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand enforces no-fly zones for drones in military areas

4 hours ago
Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai airport fees set to soar, passengers brace for hike

4 hours ago
Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya fights back with bold new city health charter

6 hours ago
Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence | Thaiger Bangkok News

Activist urges dissolution of 7 Thai parties over Thaksin influence

6 hours ago
Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages | Thaiger Thailand News

Fire at Nakhon Ratchasima bicycle store causes 3 million baht damages

6 hours ago
3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin | Thaiger Thailand News

3 Chinese men arrested for filming restricted army zones in Surin

6 hours ago
Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours | Thaiger Phuket News

Aeroflot flight drama: Phuket return sparks hacker rumours

6 hours ago
Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife | Thaiger Thailand News

Nonthaburi suit shop owner injured in row with ex-wife

6 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal30 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 30, 2025
125 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x