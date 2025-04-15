Fake monk caught soliciting donations during Nakhon Pathom Songkran

Fake monk caught soliciting donations during Nakhon Pathom Songkran
Residents in Nakhon Pathom raised concerns about a man impersonating a monk to solicit donations during the Songkran festival. Today, April 15, the incident was reported to Phra Khru Phalat Sitthiwat, also known as Luang Pi Namfon, who chairs the committee addressing complaints within the monastic community of Region 14.

The man, suspected of being a fake monk, was seen wearing a monk’s robe and exhibiting unmonastic behaviour. Phra Phalat Pitipat, a monastic inspector, coordinated with the Mueang Nakhon Pathom police to investigate the situation on Phiphit Prasat Road, Soi Thet Sa 4, in the Phra Pathom Chedi subdistrict.

Upon arrival, police found a man dressed as a monk sitting on the sidewalk. He was identified as 40 year old Wichai (a pseudonym), who confessed to not being an ordained monk. Wichai admitted to dressing as a monk to gather alms from the public during the Songkran festival, hoping to take advantage of the season’s charity.

Police took Wichai to meet Phra Khru Thaksinanukit, the district monastic chief of Huai Chorakhe, for further investigation. It was revealed that Wichai appeared to be homeless and intended to deceive people into giving alms, confessing he had never been ordained according to Buddhist monastic rules.

He was warned against impersonating a monk again and promised in front of witnesses to refrain from such actions, reported KhaoSod.

Instead of pursuing legal action, the monastic committee decided to record the incident for future reference. Demonstrating compassion, they provided him with milk, food, and necessities to support his continued life outside the monastic community.

In similar news, a senior monk in Khon Kaen province has stepped down following the emergence of a controversial selfie with a woman, sparking public outrage and tarnishing the image of the monastic community.

The authenticity of the photo was verified, and the monk has been ordered to leave the monkhood within seven days.

3 hours ago
