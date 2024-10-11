Bang to rights: Bangkok cops dismantle illegal firearms operation

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bangkok dismantled a major illegal firearms operation, arresting a 39 year old man who was the head of the Facebook group กิ๊บประธานเพื่อน GUN สำคัญเสมอ. The police seized 19 firearms and various ammunition from the operation.

Yesterday, October 10, Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, Police Major General Noppasil Phoonsawat, Police Major General Theeradech Thamsutee, Police Colonel Chakrawut Klainin, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sompong Keturati led the police officers from the News Analysis and Special Tools Division in arresting Chotthanapat, known as Gib Phala.

He was charged with possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit, manufacturing, assembling, repairing, altering, importing, having, or selling firearms and ammunition without a permit. The arrest occurred in a car park in front of the Eua Athorn Lat Krabang 2 building in Bangkok.

The investigation revealed that Chotthanapat had been running a lucrative illegal gun business. The seized items included five converted BB guns capable of firing .38 calibre bullets and 12 Thai-made .38 calibre firearms.

Additionally, various ammunition, including .22, .38, .380 calibres, and shotgun shells, totalling 155 rounds, were found. Other items included nine gun cylinders, 12 gun barrels, and over 20 other components and packaging tools.

Chotthanapat, who had previously been imprisoned for firearm offences, resumed his illegal activities after being released. The police had been monitoring Facebook groups selling illegal firearms and identified him as a repeat offender.

Illegal firearms

He was on bail pending an appeal but continued to engage in illegal activities. The police tracked him down to his rented room at the Eua Athorn Lat Krabang 2 project, where he used a white Toyota Fortuner to disguise his movements.

When officers observed Chotthanapat acting nervously in the car park, they approached and searched him. He confessed to currently possessing and selling illegal firearms online. He admitted to using his mother’s car and hiding BB guns, which he modified to fire live .38 calibre rounds, in the car’s boot.

Chotthanapat shared his background, revealing that he graduated from high school through non-formal education and worked at a tyre factory for 10 years. His interest in firearms led him to purchase a shotgun in 2018, which he sold on Facebook to fund the purchase of modified blank guns.

This illegal business grew, and he eventually sold 70 to 100 firearms monthly, earning 200,000 to 300,000 baht (US$6,000 to 9,000). He was first arrested for selling guns in 2019 in Ayutthaya and served a two-year prison sentence. After his release, he attempted to work in agriculture but returned to illegal gun sales.

In 2021, Chotthanapat was arrested again for possessing firearms in Phetchabun and served a 12-month sentence. With no job prospects after his release, he resumed selling the firearms he had hidden at home.

He was arrested once more in Nakhon Ratchasima while on bail pending an appeal. Despite these setbacks, he continued selling firearms online, using a Facebook group to disguise his activities.

Unregistered firearms

He sold 30 to 50 guns monthly, making a profit of 1,500 to 2,000 baht (US$45 to 60) per gun, earning 60,000 to 100,000 baht (US$1,800 to 3,000) per month. The money was used for personal expenses, travel, and to evade capture.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Theeradech emphasised the dangers posed by these illegal firearms, which could be used in various crimes, endangering innocent citizens.

He warned that both buyers and sellers of unregistered firearms face severe penalties under the Firearms Act, including imprisonment of two to 20 years and fines of 4,000 to 40,000 baht (US$120 to 1,200). The public is encouraged to report any information about illegal gun sales to the IDMB Facebook page, reported KhaoSod.

Chotthanapat and the seized items were taken to Charoenkrung Police Station for legal proceedings.