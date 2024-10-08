Police seize 1.26 million meth tablets in major drug bust

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Nakhon Si Thammarat seized 1.26 million methamphetamine tablets in a major drug bust, revealing shockingly low wholesale prices and promotional offers for bulk purchases. The drugs are believed to be produced in neighbouring countries embroiled in conflict.

Yesterday, October 7, at the Provincial Police Region 8 headquarters in Nakhon Si Thammarat, Saranyu Chamnanrach, Deputy Commissioner of Police Region 8, and Somchai Suetortrakul, Provincial Police Chief, alongside military officers from the Internal Security Operations Command Region 4, announced the successful operation. The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 638 individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Advertisements

Chamnanrach emphasised the police’ relentless efforts to curb the drug influx. Nakhon Si Thammarat, with its extensive transportation network linking to other areas, has become a transit point for narcotics entering and being stored before distribution. Law enforcement is not only intercepting drugs but also actively seizing assets linked to the trade.

He noted that the retail price of methamphetamine, known locally as Yaba, has drastically dropped from 200 to 500 baht (US$6 to US$15) per tablet in the past to just 20 baht today. The wholesale price is even lower, at under 5 baht per tablet for large quantities.

This significant price reduction has led to increased bulk orders. Couriers, when apprehended, typically receive a mere 20,000 baht (US$600) for their services. Wholesale deals often come with promotions, such as an extra 1,000 tablets for every 10,000 purchased, pushing traffickers to sell in large volumes for higher profits.

The ongoing conflict in neighbouring countries has exacerbated the issue. Minority groups involved in the drug trade are ramping up production to finance their battles against government forces.

This intense competition among producers has driven prices down even further. Consequently, Thailand, particularly its southern regions, faces a surge in drug influx, reported KhaoSod.

Advertisements

Chamnanrach revealed that wars in neighbouring countries have forced many minority producers to increase production to fund their operations, leading to an oversupply and cheaper prices.

“This is a major reason why we are seeing such high volumes of drugs entering Thailand, especially in the south.”