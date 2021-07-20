Connect with us

Thailand

Foodpanda rider arrested on lèse majesté charges

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

pHOTO: 玄 史生/Flickr

Recently, Foodpanda faced public backlash and calls to be boycotted after they said they planned to fire a rider who was branded a terrorist. Yesterday, the same rider was arrested in Pathum Thani, a central province near Bangkok, on lèse majesté charges, arson and violation of the Emergency Decree’s ban on gatherings.

The rider has been identified as 25 year old “Sittichok”. He is looking down the barrel of 15 years in prison if he is convicted under Section 112 of the penal code.

Sittichok was allegedly filmed pouring petrol on the base of a portrait of the king and then lighting it on fire.

Foodpanda had apologised for its earlier message saying the rider would be fired immediately. The company even released a statement saying it is not company policy to stop employees from expressing their opinions. They also said the rider’s actions were not an act of terrorism.

“We deeply apologize for upsetting and disappointing you over the incident. We will do our best to regain your trust in Foodpanda,” says the statement.

Sittichok was not the only person arrested from the recent protest, but possibly the only one charged with violating the lèse majesté law. 16 Other protesters have been arrested for violating the State of Emergency, 4 of whom are minors.

The United Nations has previously condemned Thailand’s“severe” use of lèse majesté law and the Human Rights Watch has accused Thailand of using the law to silence protesters. 1 aspect of the protestors ongoing demands is to abolish said law. Last January, a woman was sentenced to 43 years in prison for violating the lèse majesté law.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok Thai PBS

 

Recent comments:
image
Roslingin
2021-07-20 14:21
as an outsider looking in I am disapointed that freedom of speech has become a major issue ,New Zealand is going to have this law introduced under the NZ labour Government who has close associatoin to the CCP . and…
image
Bluesofa
2021-07-20 14:36
What was he delivering, king prawns? Apart from that, Rama IX, "During his 2005 birthday speech, Bhumibol invited criticism: "Actually, I must also be criticised. I am not afraid if the criticism concerns what I do wrong, because then I…
image
gummy
2021-07-20 14:39
2 minutes ago, Bluesofa said: What was he delivering, king prawns? Apart from that, Rama IX, "During his 2005 birthday speech, Bhumibol invited criticism: "Actually, I must also be criticised. I am not afraid if the criticism concerns what I…
image
Kirk
2021-07-20 15:02
1 hour ago, TobyAndrews said: Another embarrassing headline in the worlds newspapers. Food delivery driver fired from job and arrested by police for protesting about the Thai government. and insulting the monarchy. What will be the opinion of readers of…
image
MikeW
2021-07-20 15:26
Most companies don't want their business advertised at protest for or against they want to remain neutral. Companies I have worked for would fire you if cought at any kind of protest in uniform
Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Trending