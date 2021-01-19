Woman sentenced to 43 years in prison for violating lèse majesté law | The Thaiger

Sell your home with FazWaz
Woman sentenced to 43 years in prison for violating lèse majesté law

1 hour ago

PHOTO: Siamrath
The Bangkok Criminal Court sentenced a former public official to more than 4 decades in prison for violating the country’s strict lèse majesté law on insulting or defaming the Thai Monarchy.

The woman, a former Revenue Department official known as Anchan, was found guilty on 29 counts of violating Section 112 of the Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, as well as the Computer Crime Act. She was sentenced to 43 years and 6 months in prison.

Anchan had posted audio clips on Facebook and YouTube of a man making comments considered critical of the Thai Monarchy. The man has been arrested, but officials haven’t released any other details.

The ruling comes during an ongoing pro-democracy movement raising subjects that are considered taboo in Thai society. In recent months, dozens of protesters have been charged with violating the lèse majesté law. A senior researcher from the Human Rights Watch as the recent sentence sends a “spine-chilling” message.

“Today’s court verdict is shocking and sends a spine-chilling signal that not only criticisms of the monarchy won’t be tolerated, but they will also be severely punished.”

Section 112 of the Criminal Code:

Those who defame, insult or threaten the King, the Queen, the Heir-apparent or the Regent shall be punished by a jail term of between three to 15 years.

SOURCES: Thai Enquirer | Bangkok Biz News| Independent

    Barry Betts

    Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 5:21 pm

    WOW WOW WOW!!!!! This is an absolute joke surely?? But I know not. Freedom of speech cannot be tolerated in these DINOSAUR times. While the king goes off to Germany and many more places with his merry band of lady troops the country should keep quiet and say nothing (YEAH OK). Amongst many many more things absolute ridiculous. The draconian laws in Thailand treat their own people with utter disgust. We could talk all day about the king and the government but it would be a waste of breath THEY DISGUST in every way!! While they sit in their palaces and government buildings waving their finger the Thai people cannot speak their mind ABSOLUTE EMBARRASSMENT

