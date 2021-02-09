Thailand
UN human right experts speak out against Thailand’s “severe” use of lèse majesté law
United Nations human rights experts are speaking out against Thailand’s “severe” use of the lèse majesté law, saying the law is used to “curtail criticism of the monarchy” and it has no place in a democratic country.
There has been an increase in the use of the lèse majesté law since the rise of the student-led pro-democracy movement last year. Recently, a woman was sentenced to more than 43 years in prison for insulting the royal family. UN human rights experts wrote in a news release that they are “alarmed” by the harsh punishment.
Last month, the Bangkok Criminal Court sentenced the 60 year old former public official to more than 4 decades in prison for violating the country’s draconian lèse majesté law. Anchan Preelert had posted audio clips on Facebook and YouTube of a man making comments that are considered to be critical of the Thai Monarchy.
The lèse majesté law carries a punishment of up to 15 years in prison. The former official was found guilty on 29 counts of violating Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, known as the lèse majesté law, as well as violating the Computer Crime Act.
“We urge the appeal court to reconsider the case of Anchan Preelert in line with international human rights standards and set aside the harsh sentence.”
The Thai government briefly stopped charging people under the lèse majesté law in 2018. But with the rise of the pro-democracy movement and activists pushing for monarchy reform, police began to invoke the law. Since November, more than 40 young activists have been charged under the law for speaking out on taboo subjects since November, according to the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. Some minors face charges under the law for exercising their freedom of expression, the human rights experts say.
“Their increasingly harsh application has had the effect of chilling freedom of expression and further restricting civic space and the enjoyment of fundamental freedoms in Thailand.”
“We are profoundly disturbed by the reported rise in the number of lèse majesté prosecutions since late 2020 and the harsher prison sentences.”
SOURCES:UN News| Bangkok Post
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Tourism
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
The Thai capital, Bangkok, and the southern island of Phuket have come in at number 8 and number 14 respectively, in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2021. The awards list the most popular worldwide destinations prior to the Covid-19 pandemic and the places people most want to return to once travel opens up again.
According to a press release from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the awards look at the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings on TripAdvisor, when determining who makes the grade. Reviews of accommodation, restaurants, and attractions are all taken into consideration. For the 2021 awards, TripAdvisor looked at reviews and ratings from December 1, 2019 to November 30, 2020. As well as looking at where people travelled to while they still could, the awards also take into consideration the places people dreamed of visiting while the pandemic prevented them from doing so.
Bangkok still remains popular, combining the modern with the historic, with improved public transport networks making it easier to travel to the markets and temples of the Old Town. A new extension to the Blue Line underground takes passengers to Rattanakosin Island, home to the Grand Palace and Wat Pho, while the capital also boasts an increasing number of Michelin-starred restaurants in addition to its famous street food.
Meanwhile, Phuket’s beaches remain a draw for many international tourists who dream of returning. The TAT points out that the island has over 30 sandy beaches to choose from, with a huge selection of hotels and other accommodation providers. Its tourism industry has been decimated by the ongoing pandemic, but it seems travellers still have the island in their sights once travel re-opens.
SOURCE: TAT News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Bangkok
Cannabis and pandan Thai sweets to be added to Bangkok dessert shop’s menu
Cannabis will soon be on the menu at a Bangkok dessert shop. Kanom Siam is adding cannabis leaves to their pandan and coconut pancakes. And no, the pancakes won’t get you high.
The shop posted a photo on Facebook of the bright green desserts with a cannabis leaf on top. They say the dessert has an aroma of pandan mixed with the best selection of cannabis. The snacks will be available at Kanom Siam stores at Siam Paragon, Emquartier and Suan Plern Market.
Parts of the cannabis plant with low levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, which causes the euphoric effects, were removed from Thailand’s narcotics list in December. The parts that are high in THC, like the buds, are still classified as a Category 5 drug under the Narcotics Act.
Meals with cannabis are also being served at a cafe in Prachin Buri. “Ganja Ros,” meaning “Taste of Ganja,” serves spicy salad with fried cannabis leaves, bread with cannabis leaves and meat stir fried with basil and cannabis leaves. The cafe is affiliated with Chao Phraya Abhaibhubejhr Hospital which has been active in promoting cannabis for medical use and opened a medical marijuana clinic in 2019 distributing cannabis oil with low THC content to patients.
SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
A foreign man and a Thai woman were severely injured in a motorcycle accident after their Suzuki Hayabusa 1340cc collided with a songthaew in Samut Prakan, just southeast of Bangkok.
36 year old Kanokphan and 44 year old Nicholas were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Nicholas was treated at the scene for injuries to his head, knee and shoulder before being sent to a local hospital.
The motorcyclist was travelling toward Bang Na from shopping centre Imperial World. The songthaew driver claims the motorcyclist was going around 100 kilometres per hour and hit his vehicle as he was turning on Sukhumvit 78 Soi in Samrong. A win driver who witnessed the accident told reporters that the motorcycle was in the left lane and the songthaew had made a turn into a soi from the middle lane. Police are reviewing surveillance camera footage in the area.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Court denies request to remove online footage of Thanathorn’s criticism of vaccine rollout
UN human right experts speak out against Thailand’s “severe” use of lèse majesté law
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
Officials brainstorm ideas to revive Phuket tourism
Health officials say 50% of Thais will receive Covid-19 vaccine this year
China ready to export vaccine to Thailand, delivery will be “as soon as possible”
Thai school director resigns after sexual abuse and firearms charges
Cannabis and pandan Thai sweets to be added to Bangkok dessert shop’s menu
Thailand News Today | Thai surrogacy ring, vaccine-passport | February 8
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
CCSA Update: 186 new Covid-19 cases
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
Thai man who found rare orange pearl arrested on drug charges
South Africa stalls AstraZeneca vaccine campaign after trial found “minimal protection” against new strain
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
UPDATE: “Hundreds” of investors caught in alleged Kasikorn Bank branch fraud in Pattaya
Around 100 foreigners allegedly scammed by housing project company
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
TAT’s new tourism strategy is “SEXY”
Phuket aims to vaccinate 70% of population, re-open to foreign tourists by October
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
Thai man finds rare orange pearl possibly worth millions of baht in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Elderly Thai man killed in violent attack in California
Democracy Index 2020 ranks Thailand 4th in ASEAN, 73rd in the world
Thailand News Today | Pattaya bank scam & Burmese coup update | February 2
Ask The Thais | EP.3 | Ladyboys, Covid situation, Bad Students’ protest
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
Thai principal pulls out gun at school assembly amid sexual abuse allegation
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Where are Thailand’s bar girls? Up to a million people out of work | VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
British man arrested on Koh Samui for alleged meth-fuelled shooting spree on speedboat
- Crime4 days ago
Thai police arrest 35 people for allegedly spreading fake news on Covid-19
- Phuket2 days ago
How Thai mega-villa buyers have reignited Phuket’s luxury real estate market in the downturn
- Bangkok3 days ago
Officials say 4 Bangkok parties have led to nearly 40 Covid-19 cases
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Minister to request 5 million vaccine doses for tourism sector
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Thai health officials brush off “vaccine passport” idea for travellers
- Crime2 days ago
Police bust alleged illegal surrogacy ring, Thai women allegedly gave birth for overseas buyers