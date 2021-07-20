Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Unused Thai schools to be transformed into field hospitals as infections surge

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/dorothy_d

Empty or unused school buildings across Thailand are to be converted into field hospitals as Covid-19 cases surge and the hospital bed crisis continues. Amporn Pinasa from the Office of the Basic Education Commission has issued an order for all unused buildings to be repurposed as makeshift field hospitals to increase the number of treatment facilities available.

With hospitals in Covid-19 hotspots struggling to accommodate patients, even existing field hospitals, used for patients with only mild symptoms, are running out of beds. The Bangkok Post reports that education bosses have been asked to report back to OBEC on their progress in converting empty school buildings into treatment facilities.

An example of the type of building that can serve as a field hospital are those that were once used by schools but are left vacant when 2 schools merge due to low student numbers. Other buildings to be transformed into field hospitals include those that are currently unused due to schools being closed and teaching being done online.

According to the Bangkok Post report, in the last 2 months, the Thai military has opened an additional 3 field hospitals each in the southern province of Songkhla, the central province of Saraburi, and the north-eastern province of Roi Et. The military has now had to create 19 field hospitals since Thailand’s worst wave of Covid-19 began in April.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
gummy
2021-07-20 11:47
All I hope is that all the unwell patients they put into those building will be well enough to stand outside at 8 am as is the custom at all government schools
image
thai3
2021-07-20 12:07
Plenty of hotels they could use with BEDS in them, but that would cost money, can't have that
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Best of6 mins ago

Best Hua Hin hotel deals
Thailand38 mins ago

Korat governor Kobchai Boon-Orana urges residents to self-quarantine
Crime1 hour ago

Police open murder investigation after worker’s body found underneath home
Sponsored1 day ago

Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Motorbike taxis allegedly hiking up fares at Bangkok’s Bang Sue station
Best of2 hours ago

Railay Beach’s Most Exotic Hotels
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 11,305 new cases; provincial totals
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Thai start up’s “Subunit” vaccine almost ready for production/use in mid 2022
Crime3 hours ago

Police detain all 4 inmates who escaped from Phetchabun prison
Thailand3 hours ago

Foodpanda rider arrested on lèse majesté charges
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Unused Thai schools to be transformed into field hospitals as infections surge
Video4 hours ago

Good Morning Thailand | Sandbox report card, Flightus Interruptus, poll results
Business4 hours ago

Thailand’s airlines feeling the pinch with no government support
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Worst case scenario? 32,000 cases a day, says research
Coronavirus Vaccines5 hours ago

Thailand in talks with manufacturers of second-generation vaccines
Coronavirus World5 hours ago

European nations accelerating vaccination, mandatory inoculation considered for some
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending