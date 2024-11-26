Food poisoning: Cruise ship chef found dead in Udon Thani hotel

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod</a

A 47 year old chef working on a cruise ship was found dead in his hotel room in Udon Thani province, apparently due to severe food poisoning which led to a heart attack. The incident was reported at 5pm yesterday.

Officers from the Na Kha sub-station, led by investigative officer Watthapong Chamnongudom, responded to the scene at a hotel in the Nong Samrong municipality. Medical staff from Udon Thani Central Hospital and volunteers from the Udon Sawang Metta Thammasathan Foundation accompanied them.

The lifeless body of Suthon, the chef, was discovered face-down beside the bed in his second-floor hotel room. He was wearing a white t-shirt but was otherwise unclothed, with a towel wrapped around his leg and shorts found nearby.

His lower body was covered in faecal matter, indicating severe diarrhoea. There were traces of faeces leading from the bathroom to the bedroom, but no signs of a struggle or external injuries on his body. Police estimate that he had been dead for at least 12 hours before discovery.

Inside the room, investigators found a mobile phone and a tablet on the bed, with a bottle of drinking water on the bedside table. The room also contained a set of kitchen knives, dry food, snacks, perfume, a razor, and a large suitcase with clothes on top. Several empty beer cans were discovered in the bin, suggesting recent consumption.

A hotel receptionist, 50 year old Karnrawee recounted that the deceased had rented the room for a month beginning on November 20. On November 22, she had brought some snacks to his room, and he mentioned that the gas stove was not working. She promised to deliver an electric stove, which she left at his door on Sunday, November 24.

Later in the day, a friend of Suthon, who was also known to her, messaged her via LINE, expressing concern after not hearing from him for a day. The friend requested her to check on him. Busy with her duties, she asked the housekeeper to knock on his door and eventually open it with a key. The housekeeper quickly returned with news of the grim discovery, prompting Karnrawee to notify the police.

Police initially hypothesise that Suthon may have suffered from severe diarrhoea or food poisoning, possibly exacerbated by a pre-existing medical condition, leading to his death. He was reportedly staying alone in the hotel room. The body has been transferred to Udon Thani Central Hospital for a thorough autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

“It was shocking to find him like that.”

Karnrawee reiterated her disbelief, noting that there were no prior signs of distress when she last interacted with him.

The police will continue their investigation while awaiting the autopsy results to confirm the cause of death, reported KhaoSod.

