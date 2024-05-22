Koh Samui’s new cruise terminal project anchors big investors

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri announced that Koh Samui’s ambitious new cruise terminal project has drawn substantial interest from investors both locally and internationally.

The Ministry of Transport plans to review the outcomes of a feasibility study into the project’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) investment model before submitting it to the cabinet for approval. Manaporn provided an update on the project’s progress, emphasising the involvement of the Marine Department in conducting the study and analysis report.

Following the review, the project will be proposed to the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) for consideration. The goal is to secure Cabinet approval by September, allowing the process of selecting private partners to commence.

An Environmental and Health Impact Assessment (EHIA), which will take approximately 18 months, will follow this approval.

Construction is slated to begin in 2029, with the project expected to be operational by 2031. Initial market feedback has shown interest from at least three private investors. These include two domestic firms: Bangkok Airways Plc, which manages Samui Airport, and a business group from Phuket and Koh Samui. Additionally, a Japanese shipping line operator has expressed interest.

The PPP study identified a 47-rai plot of land near Laem Hin Khom in tambon Taling Ngam as the optimal location for the cruise terminal. This includes 15 rai of onshore land, 10 rai of which is owned by the Department of Forestry.

PPP investment

Recent negotiations regarding the use of this land have been successful. The remaining five rai are privately owned and could be acquired through expropriation or further negotiations for a PPP investment.

The offshore area, spanning more than 32 rai, will feature a suspension bridge connecting the passenger terminal to a tourist centre and service building. The project will require an investment of approximately 12.17 billion baht.

It will include a 7,200 square metre passenger terminal capable of accommodating 1,200 passengers per hour and a cruise terminal designed to host two cruise ships, each with up to 4,000 passengers, simultaneously. The terminal will also be able to accommodate 120 cruises per year, 80 yachts, and six ferries at any given time.

Manaporn highlighted the economic benefits of the project, noting that tourists on cruises are expected to spend around 5,000 baht each while in the country. The project is anticipated to generate a total revenue of 8.5 billion baht.

“This initiative is expected to significantly boost the local economy and enhance Koh Samui’s status as a premier tourist destination.”

The completion of the cruise terminal will mark a major milestone in Koh Samui’s development, promising to attract more tourists and investment to the island. As the project progresses, more details and updates will likely emerge, keeping both investors and the public informed.