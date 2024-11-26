Tensions rise on Thai-Myanmar border over alleged incursion

The Thai-Myanmar border in the Pai district of the northern province of Mae Hong Son is experiencing heightened tensions after the United Wa State Army (UWSA), also known as Red Wa, reportedly encroached on Thai territory.

ThaiRath reported today, November 26, that the Shan State National Army (SSNA) revealed the situation along the border at Doi Nong Luang and Doi Hua Ma in the Pai district has become increasingly severe.

The UWSA reportedly reinforced its bases in the area with additional troops and weaponry. Thai officials have attempted to request the UWSA withdraw from Thai territory but the request has yet to receive a response.

The request was made during a meeting between senior UWSA members and Thai officials in Chiang Mai province on November 18 and 19. Discussions focused on drug trafficking, illegal immigration, and alleged incursion on Thai territory.

Thai officials urged the UWSA to dismantle its bases in the disputed area, and the UWSA representatives agreed to bring the matter under consideration. They pledged to provide an official response within 30 days, by December 18.

However, the UWSA recently stated in an interview with Radio Free Asia (RFA) that it could not comply with Thailand’s request because its bases were not located on Thai territory. The UWSA affirmed that it would not vacate the area regardless of external requests.

The UWSA asserted that its actions were in defence of its sovereignty and cautioned Thailand against pressuring the group. The UWSA further warned it would respond if Thai forces encroached on its territory.

ThaiRath reported that the Thai military engaged in negotiations with the UWSA over the issue for more than a decade but the UWSA consistently declined to comply with withdrawal requests.

In a related story involving illegal immigration, Thai soldiers who were patrolling at the Thai-Myanmar border in the northern province of Tak to prevent illegal immigration and drug trafficking encountered a shocking incident.

They heard a suspicious scream for help and later found a Chinese man in the 10-metre-deep water well in the border forest. The foreign man was rescued safely after spending three days in the well, but the reason he ended up in the well remains under investigation.

Officials suspected the Chinese man was an illegal immigrant or involved in some criminal action that made him hide in the water well.

