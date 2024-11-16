Restaurant owners in Pattaya warned of food poisoning scam

Photo courtesy of Matichon

A cunning scam targeting restaurants in Pattaya City, Chon Buri, has been unravelled. Fraudsters have been falsely claiming food poisoning to extort money.

Restaurant owner Singhanat Rulapak discovered the scam when cross-checking a customer’s claim, which led to the identification of a notorious fraudster operating in multiple locations.

Advertisements

A renowned restaurant in Pattaya City received a call yesterday, November 15, from a supposed customer claiming to have dined at the establishment the previous day. The caller alleged that after consuming the restaurant’s signature dish, squid in black sauce, they experienced severe food poisoning due to finding small fish inside the squid. This prompted them to demand a refund for their meal, totalling 800 baht. However, the restaurant had been closed on that day due to heavy rainfall, raising suspicions about the caller’s authenticity.

“Our admin received a call from someone claiming they had eaten at our restaurant and suffered from food poisoning. However, our restaurant was closed yesterday (November 14) due to the weather, so we were immediately suspicious.”

The restaurant’s admin team, suspecting a scam, asked for the caller’s bank account details and seating information, which the caller was unable to provide. Instead, the fraudster sent a True Wallet account. To verify his identity, the admin transferred 1 baht to the account, discovering the account belonged to an individual named Jiranuch. A quick Google search revealed that Jiranuch was a known fraudster, with warnings about similar scams reported across various areas.

The restaurant owner expressed relief that the establishment was closed on the day of the alleged incident, preventing potential financial loss.

“We were lucky the restaurant was closed, which confirmed it was a scam. Some restaurants fall for these tricks because they fear reputational damage and rush to refund the money. I urge restaurant owners to be cautious and verify such claims thoroughly.”

Advertisements

The restaurant community in Pattaya is being urged to remain vigilant and to implement verification processes to combat similar fraudulent activities, reported KhaoSod.

What Other Media Are Saying The Pattaya News highlights a warning from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau about increasing scams targeting restaurants through food delivery apps, emphasising the significant financial impact and potential legal consequences for offenders. (read more)

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why are restaurants particularly vulnerable to scams like fake food poisoning claims? Restaurants fear reputational harm, making them susceptible to pressure for refunds, especially when they lack resources to verify claims. How can restaurants develop effective verification processes to combat scams? Implementing systematic checks, like verifying operational days and cross-referencing claimant details, can help confirm legitimacy before issuing refunds. What if more businesses adopted a proactive stance against refund scams? Widespread vigilance could deter fraudsters, reducing scam occurrences and potential financial losses across the restaurant industry. How does the fear of reputational damage drive businesses to inadvertently support scams? Businesses may hastily issue refunds to avoid negative publicity, inadvertently encouraging fraudsters who exploit this fear. What role can local police play in reducing restaurant-targeted scams? Increased awareness campaigns and swift action against fraudsters can reduce scam frequency and protect local businesses.