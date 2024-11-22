Teenage girl arrested for child abduction attempt in Udon Thani

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A teenage girl attempted to abduct a three year old boy from a local temple in Udon Thani province, causing panic among residents. Concerned that she might harm the child due to her apparent drug-induced state, villagers promptly alerted the police.

Upon receiving the call, officers from the local police station quickly arrived at the scene in Ban Pornsawan, Soi 1, Nong Na Kham subdistrict, Mueang district. They discovered 19 year old Metta in front of a house, where she was being restrained by locals. Despite their efforts, Metta resisted arrest, insisting that she had done nothing wrong and only wanted to take the child to buy ice cream.

Advertisements

“I haven’t done anything wrong. I just wanted to take the child to buy ice cream. Why are you arresting me?”

The confrontation escalated as the police attempted to escort her into their vehicle. Metta, seemingly under the influence of alcohol or drugs, resisted by lying on the ground and shouting.

“What did I do wrong? I’m just taking the child for ice cream, don’t harm me.”

Eventually, the officers managed to get her into the police truck but not without difficulty.

Metta continued to protest, questioning the police’s actions.

Advertisements

“Have some sense, I’m not wrong,” she yelled, as she attempted to jump out of the truck. The police had to secure her in the vehicle to prevent further escape attempts.

In an interview with the media, Metta explained that she missed her child, who was living with her grandparents while her husband worked abroad. She claimed not to have taken drugs, only alcohol, which made her emotional. Her erratic behaviour, however, led the villagers to believe otherwise, urging the police to conduct a drug test.

Meanwhile, the boy’s father, a 22 year old monk named Keng, recounted the incident. He told reporters that he had seen Metta carrying his son while he was in the temple. His wife chased after Metta who insisted the boy was her child and intended to take him for ice cream.

The confrontation resulted in Metta allegedly assaulting the boy’s mother, 23 year old Busaba, leaving her with bruises. Villagers intervened, managing to retrieve the child and call the police.

The boy’s aunt corroborated the story, noting that Metta used to be attractive before succumbing to heavy drug use. The incident, she said, terrified the community, especially considering Metta’s history with drugs. Residents fear for their children’s safety and urge police to provide Metta with drug rehabilitation to prevent future incidents.

The incident has left the neighbourhood shaken, with many expressing their concerns over the teenage girl’s unpredictable behaviour. The community hopes that the police will take necessary actions to ensure the safety and well-being of its residents, especially the children.

The police are expected to conduct a thorough investigation and drug testing to determine the appropriate charges and interventions for Metta, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why do incidents like Metta’s often escalate despite intentions being seemingly harmless? Drug-induced states can impair judgment, leading to actions being misinterpreted as threatening, escalating community tensions. How can communities better handle situations involving individuals with suspected substance abuse issues? Implementing awareness programs and providing immediate access to mental health services can aid in de-escalating such incidents. What if communities had more resources for drug rehabilitation and mental health support? It could reduce the recurrence of alarming incidents, fostering a safer environment and potentially rehabilitating affected individuals. Why might Metta deny drug use despite community beliefs suggesting otherwise? Denial can stem from stigma, fear of legal repercussions, or self-deception about substance dependency. How do incidents like this impact community trust and safety perceptions? They can heighten fear and mistrust, prompting calls for stronger safety measures and community vigilance.