Food, medical allowance to be cut for Covid patients that are in isolation

Covid patients that are isolating at home or in a community isolation centre are having their allowance shrunk from 1,000 baht to 600 baht per day. The allowance slashing comes from Thailand’s National Health Security Office in order to get rid of duplication of allowances and will go into effect on September 1.

Dr Jadet Thamtat-aree from the National Health Security Office said today that they have discovered that many patients who are home-isolating or isolating at a community isolation centre throughout Thailand are getting free food from local administration organisations. The doctor says this led to the decision to cut the patients’ allowance.

The 1,000 baht daily allowance went towards 3 daily meals, basic medication, counselling and monitoring services, which came from private clinics.

The doctor says patients who don’t get free food will not be affected by the reduced allowance. Dr Jadet says that the NHSO plans to give an extra 450 baht a day to patients who require oxygen devices. The additional funds will defray the costs of the oxygen.

The services provided to people who are isolating at home or at community isolation centres are provided once the person tests positive for Covid through a rapid antigen test. The RT-PCR tests will only be administered to those who are headed for a field or general hospital.

Other expenses will be covered by the NHSO, such as chromatography, FIA or RT-PCR tests.

It was reported late last month that the NHSO was requesting private clinics in Bangkok’s assistance in helping patients who isolating and have mild symptoms.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

