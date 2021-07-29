Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Private clinics in Bangkok enlisted to help with home isolation Covid patients
Privately-run clinics in Bangkok are being enlisted to help treat and monitor patients in the Covid-19 “green” group – those who are home isolating with mild or no symptoms. According to a Bangkok Post report, the National Health Security Office is inviting the clinics to sign up to the programme to increase the number of facilities helping home isolation patients.
Dr Jadej Thammathach-Aree from the NHSO says the office will meet with interested clinics on August 3, where the programme will be explained in greater detail, including the services provided during home isolation, how funds are distributed to clinics, and how much clinics are paid for carrying out antigen tests.
The Bangkok Post reports that the surge in cases in the capital, particularly asymptomatic or mild infections, has prompted a need for more medical facilities to help patients carrying out home isolation.
“There are more than 3,000 privately-owned clinics in Bangkok alone, as opposed to some 200 NHSO-contracted clinics in the capital. If non-contract clinics can take part in the programme, they can help deal with a great many green-group sufferers.”
As of earlier this week, people who test positive from an antigen test can enter the home isolation programme immediately, without the need for a PCR test to confirm their diagnosis. To enter the programme, patients can call the NHSO hotline on 1330 or message the @nhso handle on Line. Anyone unable to carry out home isolation can opt to be admitted to a community isolation programme or hospitel.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Private clinics in Bangkok enlisted to help with home isolation Covid patients
PM hosts online meeting with governors of dark red provinces over Covid crisis
Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 cases and 165 deaths
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Phetchabun sugar factory closes with Covid-19 cluster
Police investigate hackers selling stolen vaccine appointments
Driver blames GPS for durian truck wedged under overpass
Despite low riders, Covid-19 train to continue
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Top 5 cookie shops in Bangkok
Marine police seize 30 kilograms of methamphetmine from squid fishing boat
Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Thailand to apply for Guinness World Record for longest petrified log
Koh Samui bar and club finds 16 Covid-19 infections
Kanchanaburi’s 5 coolest hotels
Thousands of inmates granted royal pardon on HM the King’s birthday
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Tampons reclassified as cosmetics bringing regulation, tax
Thursday Covid Update: 13,655 new cases and 87 deaths; provincial totals
Woman with high blood pressure died after mixing vaccines
Department head predicts Covid-19 could last up to another year
Buffalo charges at motorbikes and cars stopped at intersection – VIDEO
Leaked document: military arranging private Moderna vaccines
“Withhold Intubation” for certain older Thammasat Hospital patients
Good Morning Thailand | Vaccinologist AP Helen – Part 2, Bodies in BKK streets, alternative flights
Autopsy results for woman who died after mixing vaccines
“Covid-19” deaths said to cause crematorium in Bangkok to partially collapse
His Majesty the King donates 2.8 billion baht in Covid-19 aid
Swedish prison hostage situation resolved with pizza
Surat Thani announces new Covid-19 measures for Samui Plus
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Today is Asanha Bucha Day (Wednesday is also a public holiday)
- Chon Buri14 hours ago
Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 train sends 1,490 infected from Bangkok to hometowns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 15,335 new infections, provincial numbers
- Myanmar3 days ago
Myanmar’s economy to shrink by 18% due to military coup and Covid-19
- Business4 days ago
Inside story behind the Thailand property seachange
- Bangkok4 days ago
4th body found on a Bangkok street
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai Red Cross order of 5 million Moderna vaccines in process