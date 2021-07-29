Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Private clinics in Bangkok enlisted to help with home isolation Covid patients

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/ สำนักงานเขตหลักสี่ กรุงเทพมหานคร

Privately-run clinics in Bangkok are being enlisted to help treat and monitor patients in the Covid-19 “green” group – those who are home isolating with mild or no symptoms. According to a Bangkok Post report, the National Health Security Office is inviting the clinics to sign up to the programme to increase the number of facilities helping home isolation patients.

Dr Jadej Thammathach-Aree from the NHSO says the office will meet with interested clinics on August 3, where the programme will be explained in greater detail, including the services provided during home isolation, how funds are distributed to clinics, and how much clinics are paid for carrying out antigen tests.

The Bangkok Post reports that the surge in cases in the capital, particularly asymptomatic or mild infections, has prompted a need for more medical facilities to help patients carrying out home isolation.

“There are more than 3,000 privately-owned clinics in Bangkok alone, as opposed to some 200 NHSO-contracted clinics in the capital. If non-contract clinics can take part in the programme, they can help deal with a great many green-group sufferers.”

As of earlier this week, people who test positive from an antigen test can enter the home isolation programme immediately, without the need for a PCR test to confirm their diagnosis. To enter the programme, patients can call the NHSO hotline on 1330 or message the @nhso handle on Line. Anyone unable to carry out home isolation can opt to be admitted to a community isolation programme or hospitel.

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)52 seconds ago

Private clinics in Bangkok enlisted to help with home isolation Covid patients
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 mins ago

PM hosts online meeting with governors of dark red provinces over Covid crisis
Coronavirus (Covid-19)59 mins ago

Thursday Covid Update: Record high of 17,669 cases and 165 deaths

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Phetchabun sugar factory closes with Covid-19 cluster
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Police investigate hackers selling stolen vaccine appointments
Chon Buri11 hours ago

Driver blames GPS for durian truck wedged under overpass
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Despite low riders, Covid-19 train to continue
Pattaya14 hours ago

Planning for “Pattaya Move On” reopening scheme continues
Best of15 hours ago

Top 5 cookie shops in Bangkok
Drugs16 hours ago

Marine police seize 30 kilograms of methamphetmine from squid fishing boat
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bars defy bans, Sandbox ‘still on’, vaccine rush | July 28
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand to apply for Guinness World Record for longest petrified log
Coronavirus (Covid-19)17 hours ago

Koh Samui bar and club finds 16 Covid-19 infections
Best of19 hours ago

Kanchanaburi’s 5 coolest hotels
Thailand19 hours ago

Thousands of inmates granted royal pardon on HM the King’s birthday
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism5 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending