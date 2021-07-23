BMA plans to open 53 “community isolation centres”

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has announced their intentions to open 53 “community isolation centres”…early next month. The centres will be for people who Covid and are waiting to be admitted to a hospital, says governor Aswin Kwanmuang, today.

It is reported that City Hall is hoping to open 23 centres “right away”. There will be 3,390 beds for people who are unable to isolate themselves at home.

Aswin says there are plans to open 1 isolation centre for each district, for a total of 53 centres and just over 6,000 beds so Covid suffers who are unable to get a bed in a hospital, field hospital/converted schools will have somewhere to go.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

