Foul play: Buriram village choked by giant chicken farm nightmare

Chicken trucks rumble nonstop, rattling homes and ruining residents’ sleep

A once-tranquil village in Buriram has been plunged into misery as a sprawling chicken farm turns daily life into a living hell.

Residents of Ban Khok Wan, in Nang Rong district, say their community is overwhelmed by noxious odours, swarms of flies, and the constant roar of heavy trucks thundering through the night.

Today, July 9, locals and members of the Ban Khok Wan community enterprise broke their silence, speaking to the media in a desperate bid for help.

Samrit Chuenchu, head of the community enterprise, explained how the farm’s impact goes far beyond inconvenience.

“We are famous for our khao mao but the flies are everywhere now. If they land on our product, it could ruin our reputation and damage both local and international sales.”

The village has built a reputation for producing and exporting the prized rice product, but residents fear the farm’s presence threatens their livelihoods.

Adding to their woes, fleets of chicken transport trucks barrel along the narrow roads day and night, shaking houses and shattering residents’ sleep. The relentless traffic has also left roads riddled with potholes, making them hazardous for everyday use.

Yen, a 95 year old resident, shared her frustration in a trembling voice.

“I can’t stand the noise, the smell, the flies. But I’ve been too scared to complain because I’m afraid of the people who run the farm. I just hope someone will help us.”

According to locals, the chicken farm was established around five years ago and now sprawls across 17 buildings, housing some 300,000 chickens, reported KhaoSod.

Nakhon Kriengsak Phaeophonsong, head of the local administrative organisation in Nong Sano subdistrict, confirmed he has received numerous complaints from the community.

“We will hold discussions with the farm operators to try and find a solution. If negotiations don’t work, we will take further administrative action to protect residents.”

