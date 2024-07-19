Surge in rabies cases among livestock including cows in Northeast Thailand raises alarms

Photo from Freepik

Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has issued an urgent warning to the public regarding a rise in rabies cases, particularly among cattle in the Northeast region. Health authorities are emphasising the critical need for vigilance and precautionary measures as they monitor the situation closely.

Health authorities have also issued strict warnings that locals should not butcher and consume the meat of infected livestock.

Dr Thongchai Keeratihatthayakorn, Director-General of the DDC, highlighted that rabies cases have been detected in various mammals, including dogs, cows, buffalo, and cats. As of July 9, 2024, 182 out of 3,100 animal samples tested positive for rabies, with the highest number of infections found in dogs, followed by ruminants such as cows and buffaloes.

The hidden dangers of rabies in livestock

Rabies in cattle is particularly concerning because of the potential for humans to contract the virus through contact with infected animals. The DDC strongly advises against touching, dissecting, or consuming meat from animals suspected of having rabies. The virus can be transmitted through bites, scratches, or contact with saliva entering the eyes, mouth, or open wounds.

Dr Thongchai emphasised the gravity of the disease, stating, “Rabies is severe. Once symptoms appear, almost everyone has a chance of dying. It is imperative to seek medical attention immediately after any potential exposure to the virus.”

Recognising rabies symptoms

Dr Apichart Wachiraphan, Deputy Director-General of the DDC, outlined the symptoms of rabies, which include loss of appetite, sore throat, aches, fever, fatigue, numbness, pain, tingling, or severe itching at the site of the bite. As the disease progresses, symptoms may include restlessness, sensitivity to loud sounds, delirium, photophobia (fear of light), hydrophobia (fear of water), difficulty swallowing, chest tightness, difficulty breathing, convulsions, paralysis, and ultimately, death.

Preventive measures for pet owners

The DDC is urging pet owners to ensure their animals are vaccinated against rabies. Pets should receive their first rabies vaccination at 2-3 months old and follow up with annual booster shots.

If an animal displays any signs of rabies such as behavioural changes, aggression, staggering, drooling, a hanging tongue, crossed eyes, or sudden death owners should immediately report to livestock officials or community leaders. These symptoms warrant immediate attention to prevent the spread of the virus to humans.

The vital role of vaccination and immediate action

Rabies is preventable through vaccination. After potential exposure, washing the wound thoroughly with soap and water, applying povidone-iodine, and seeking medical attention promptly can significantly reduce the risk of infection. A complete vaccination regimen following exposure is crucial for protection against the virus.

Dr Thongchai reiterated the importance of these steps, noting, “Getting vaccinated against rabies is the only way to prevent infection and death. It is vital to follow through with the full course of vaccinations as prescribed by a healthcare professional.”

Public participation in rabies control

The public can play a significant role in controlling rabies by ensuring pets are vaccinated and not abandoning them, which increases the population of stray animals that can spread the virus. Community involvement in reporting suspicious animal behaviour and adhering to vaccination protocols can greatly aid in managing and reducing rabies cases in Northeast Thailand.