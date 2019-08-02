First batch of Government approved medical cannabis ready next week | The Thaiger

Thailand
First batch of Government approved medical cannabis ready next week
4,500 bottles of medical cannabis, produced by the Thai government’s Pharmaceutical Organisation, will be ready for delivery on August 7.
Dr. Surachoke Tangwiwat, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration, says that Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had made it a policy that all state hospitals in every province will stock medical cannabis for distribution to patients, when prescribed by doctors.
But, according to Thai PBS, Professor Dr. Thirawat Hemachutha, a lecturer at the Faculty of Medical Science of Chulalongkorn University, says that 4,500 bottles of medicinal cannabis will insufficient to meet demand and that it may affect patients who need a regular supply. He suggested that existing underground producers of medicinal cannabis extract should be allowed to supply their product so patients will have access to the treatment on a continuous basis.
GPO director Dr. Vithoon Danviboon, meanwhile, said that the medicinal cannabis produced by the GPO is in the form of cannabis oil, which is taken by placing drops of the oil under the tongue, adding that the first batch is intended for trial use at clinics that participate in the research project.
He explained that the Narcotics Committee had granted permission for the GPO to plant cannabis to be used as raw material for extracting oil for medicinal purposes.
He said that the GPO requires that cannabis based products must meet defined standards to make sure that they are safe, in accordance with Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) and with the THC and CBD content tailored to the requirements of each ailment.
Patients diagnosed with the following diseases may be prescribed medical cannabis from certified hospitals or clinics: anxiety, Parkinson’s Disease, Alzheimer’s Disease, dizziness caused by chemotherapy and the last stages of certain cancers.
Read more of the story at Thai PBS.
Cambodia
Dams, politics and greed are killing the mighty Mekong River
Original story by Piyaporn Wongruang – The Nation
Dr Chainarong Setthachua, a lecturer and ecology expert at Maha Sarakham University, was at a loss when asked to describe the ongoing Mekong crisis.
“The most disastrous situation in history.”
Little is being done by governments despite recent stories and stark photos of the dried-bed of a major river that passes through Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. The Mekong River is the twelfth longest river in the world at 4,350 kilometres. It starts in the Chinese Himalayas and flows through six countries to its mouth in Vietnam and out into the South China Sea.
“We used the river as a political tool and an asset for economic development. Yet, we did not supervise its development, which has resulted in a real disaster. I don’t see any solutions because every government is only focusing on building dams, but not on the scars these development plans are leaving behind.”
China built the first Mekong dam in 1994, without consulting the Thai river communities downstream. A decade later, impacts from the dam finally kicked in, said Chainarong, who founded the Southeast Asia Rivers Network to track the effects of Mekong water resource management.
Thai communities impacted by dam operations were finally given a voice in development plans, which were being driven by international investment, especially from Thailand. However, as Thai protests grew, investors turned to neighbouring countries including Laos, which declared plans to become the “battery of Asia”.
Drought takes Mekong River to its lowest in 100 years, threatening food supply – National Geographic
According to the independent International Rivers organisation, China has completed 11 dams on the upper Mekong since then. The biggest are the Xiaowan and Nuozhadu dams, whose 250-300 metre high dam walls hold back reservoirs of 40 billion cubic metres capacity. Of the 11 dams planned for the lower Mekong, at least three have entered production. Xayaburi Dam in Laos was being tested during July ready to go online in October. Don Sahong is under construction, and Pak Beng is at the pre-construction stage.
But completed dams are already having a dramatic impact. This month, Thais living downstream from the Jinghong Dam woke to find the river level had dropped sharply. No one had warned residents of Chiang Khan district on the Laos border that the dam was undergoing maintenance, dramatically reducing their access to water.
The people in the lower Mekong predict the unstable water level will decimate migratory fish stocks and impact food security in an area where local communities depend on river fish. Studies report that Mekong communities depend on river fish for up to 80 per cent of their daily protein consumption.
A study from the Australian National University states that Mekong Basin dwellers are struggling to find new protein resources as a substitute for the fish. It would take both massive water and land resources, especially in Cambodia, to create new protein substitutes.
Downstream, communities in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta decline are suffering coastal erosion and salination of their once-fertile land. Dams are threatening the country’s “breadbasket” as locals experience food shortages and are unable to access freshwater for daily needs.
Despite the expanding concerns, the Thai government has not launched serious measures to study, monitor, or prepare remedial plans for people suffering the impact of dams.
Niwat Roykaew, chairman of Rak Chiang Khong conservation group, said that the old [top-down] way of working would not solve any problems, adding that he believed in the power of local people more than the government.
“It’s too late to say no to dam building. We have to find a way to live together, find a middle way between the engineering perspective and the human interest.”
Read the original article HERE.
Bangkok
National police chief is going to war with street racers
PHOTO: The almost weekly crackdown on motorcycle street racing around Bangkok. So far measures haven’t worked to curb the activities of the fast & furious Bangkok youth – Bangkok Post
Despite weekly reports about late night weekend street racing around parts of Bangkok, and the sophisticated use of social media to promote the events, the national police chief Pol General Chakthip Chaijinda is vowing to make motorcycle racing “extinct” in Thailand.
The police say they are also rolling out several road-safety measures, including painting 3D zebra crossings in high-risk areas as well as on main roads near schools. The first 3D zebra crossing is being painted near the state-owned Bodindecha high-school in Bangkok and will be ready for use by August 6. (How the police chief thinks 3D road crossings are a ‘road safety measure’ was not explained).
As for street racing, the police chief said the entire ‘food chain’ will be monitored – from shops that sell race-related equipment and provide modification services for motorcycles, up to taking legal action against administrators of social-media pages that encourage racing or arrange racing events. He is also going to target parents and guardians who fail to keep their children “in check”.
Pol General Chakthip also vowed to penalise chiefs of Bangkok police stations who are found to have not heeded his orders. Local metropolitan police will be encouraged to take pre-emptive action by preventing races from taking place through intelligence and online surveillance, and also seizing motorcycles or vehicles owned by the racers or spectators.
Chakthip warned that these measures will be strictly implemented over the next five months to force racers or organisers of races to stop. Meanwhile, deputy police chief Pol Lt-General Damrongsak Kittipraphas said the 3-D zebra crossings are expected to help reduce accidents and road casualties (how?!) and will be painted near all schools in Bangkok.
SOURCE: The Nation
Business
Thailand’s baht is getting stronger, and that’s a problem
- Since the beginning of 2018, Thailand’s currency has jumped more than 5% against the US dollar.
- Year-on-year it’s bounced up nearly 8%.
- The Thai Central Bank may be forced to cut rates to curb the popular currency.
The Thai baht continues to soar against the USD this year, significantly more than many other emerging market currencies. But the flexing Baht muscle is sparking concerns as Thailand’s domestic economy softens.
Since the start of 2019, the Thai baht has jumped more than 5% against the US dollar. On a year-on-year basis, it has roared ahead, nearly 8%.
Other top performing emerging market currencies in the region are also strengthening against the dollar — but still lag behind the baht. Both the Indonesian rupiah and the Philippine peso have risen more than 3% against USD during 2019.
Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at research firm Capital Economics and says that policymakers and exporters in Thailand are voicing concern about the strength of the baht.
“While most emerging market currencies have appreciated against the US dollar in recent months, none have risen by as much as the baht.”
Tonight the USD buys 30.93 THB,
