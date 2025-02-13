Fatal fall: Loei hole takes motorcyclist’s life after tumble

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 41 year old motorcyclist died after falling into a 2-metre deep hole on a construction site in Mueang district, Loei province. The accident occurred last night, February 12, when the victim, Adisak, fell into a pit dug for sewer installation near a petrol station.

Witnesses immediately contacted rescue volunteers from the Ruamjai Rescuers Association in Loei, who arrived at the scene on Highway 201, Maliwan Road, where the construction work was underway. Despite their efforts, Adisak was pronounced dead after being transported to Loei Hospital.

Residents have reported frequent accidents in the area, attributing them to insufficient lighting and inadequate signage warning of ongoing roadworks.

Additionally, dust from the construction further obscures visibility, exacerbating the dangers for road users. These factors have led to repeated incidents since the commencement of sewer installation on Maliwan Road, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, an Icelandic tourist sustained painful facial injuries after falling into an uncovered drainage hole on a hazardous Pattaya footpath, highlighting ongoing concerns about the city’s deteriorating infrastructure.

The accident occurred around 1am on February 6 along Pattaya Second Road. The tourist, bleeding from facial wounds, was treated at the scene by Sawang Boriboon Rescue Foundation before being taken to a local hospital for further care.

The drainage hole, partially hidden by garbage, rocks, and leaves, had a raised edge that caused the tourist to trip and fall.

Locals revealed that the hazard had been left unaddressed for years, posing a constant risk to pedestrians. Beyond this, residents pointed out additional dangers in the area, including exposed metal studs from removed light poles and narrow pathways obstructed by parked vehicles, forcing pedestrians into traffic.

Officials from the Pattaya Mayor’s office inspected the site later that morning, but no immediate repairs were made, further fuelling public frustration over the city’s lack of accountability in addressing safety hazards.